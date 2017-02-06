We come first; filter terrorists; Robison on Trump

We come first
We’re big boys and girls, and we know the aggressiveness of President Donald Trump may not be the best approach.
But railing on everything isn’t going to change our minds about why we voted for this president. It’s only reinforcing it.
The socialist/globalist agenda of the last eight years was voted on, and change was the desire of Americans. The motive is to restore us back to our conservative roots.
We are a nation with borders, we control our immigration, and in our eyes and hearts, we come first.
Dennis Allmer, Keller
Filter terrorists
Once again the liberals distort an issue that is so plain to understand but that they must clothe in the wrappings of phony religious intolerance.
In this case, the column by Cantor Sheri Allen illustrates the fury and almost physical pain they go through to compare events such as the Holocaust on the Jews to the simple steps that President Trump has taken to filter potential terrorists from walking in with the innocents (“How is this immigration order going to keep U.S. citizens safe?,” Jan. 30)
The president is not railing against Muslims nor the religion. Terrorists are not among the Christians, and no Jews remain in those countries.
A clear and present danger exists that radical Islam will replicate here what has happened in Europe and other places such as Africa.
To mitigate this danger, the president is delaying the wholesale entrance of immigrant groups that could include such terrorists until proper vetting can be performed.
Joseph Klein, Fort Worth
The homily at Holy Family Catholic Church began with the reading of Bishop Olson’s letter on President Trump’s immigration policy. (“We must help refugees fleeing wars, violence and religious persecution,” Sunday)
Then Father Don Donahue added a comparison of our president to Hitler — from the pulpit. Disgraceful.
The job of a bishop is to implement the sacramental life of the church and care for the children under his domain.
The bishop would do well to heal the divisions within the Catholic Church and allow the president to do his job of security for the American people.
Debby Fleischmann,
Fort Worth
Robison on Trump
James Robison said if he could change anything about President Donald Trump, it would be that he would start tweeting Proverbs. (“Once a critic, televangelist now has Trump’s ear,” Saturday)
If the Proverbs didn’t help Solomon, why would they help the president?
When God set rules for kings, he said they must not acquire a great number of horses, they must not take many wives, they must not accumulate large amounts of gold.
Yet, Solomon had 40,000 stalls of horses mentioned in 1 Kings. He had 700 wives and 300 concubines. He made silver as common as stones, and he was greater in riches and wisdom than all the other kings.
The supposedly wisest earthly ruler who ever lived broke almost every command God gave for a king.
If Robison could have changed anything about the president, maybe it would have been better if he’d have wished for him to be Christ-like?
Roger Hokanson, Hurst
