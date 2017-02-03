DeVos not suitable; healthcare for all; texting ban; immigration PC; woman of faith

DeVos not suitable
For the sake of our future, the secretary of education should believe in education for all, separation of church and state and public monies being used only for public schools.
The secretary should readily support federal laws such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Title IX and demonstrate a clear understanding of future technological and energy needs.
Philosophers and educators throughout the centuries have recognized the need for education of the masses.
Progress in medicine, science and the arts can be possible only with the consideration of the common good.
A democracy cannot exist without an informed citizenry.
Betsy DeVos has demonstrated neither the background nor the experience to fulfill this important position of secretary of education.
Jan Gay, Azle
Healthcare for all
I am glad to have Congress working on the repeal/replacement of Obamacare.
There is great hope to have open debate on what features to include, with some kept over from the old bill.
One feature is an absolute must: There should be no exemptions from coverage!
This includes Congress and all other federal employees. There is no objectivity unless they are creating a plan for all of us, including them!
Under current coverage we have one plan, they have another.
We need another movement to have this situation corrected. What is good for us is good for them!
Fred Keller, Fort Worth
Texting ban
All I can say to Colleyville’s state senator, Konni Burton, who is opposing a proposed ban on texting while driving is this: Wake up and grow up.
How many deaths and injuries will it take until legislators have the fortitude to join 46 other states and ban this completely reckless, dangerous and preventable act?
Your argument that the law is unenforceable is a cop-out.
Before you even consider how a law could be enforced, you have dismissed it. How is it then that 46 other states are able to enforce the law and save lives and injuries?
For the sake of argument, if one life is saved because of a law banning texting while driving, would that be enough to convince you? Or would it take 10 or 110? What’s your threshold?
I have a suggestion to help you make up your mind: Be a passenger in a vehicle driven by a texting driver and see if you change your mind.
William S. Taylor,
Colleyville
Immigration PC
Political correctness demands that America be blindly compassionate — “because that’s who we are” and “because we care.”
But PC compassion is nothing more than totally misplaced compassion.
Just because we’re a country of immigrants, for example, does not mean we should not be sensible regarding individuals entering here.
It’s simply sensible, given the reality not only regarding assimilation, but also regarding national security.
To use sane reasoning is not automatically selfish nor greedy nor non-humanitarian.
Too often, many of the loudest (and other) voices among us check their brain at the door because of or in the face of this or that. To do so always leads to nonsense.
It’s time to drop PC and get real.
Harlan Wensel, Fort Worth
Woman of faith
I applaud Cantor Allen's brave heart for standing up against injustice and unconstitutional practices by the new administration (”How is this immigration order going to keep U.S. citizens safe?,” Jan. 30)
As a woman of faith, she stands up to fulfill her role as a representative of her Jewish community who has been amazingly condemning the executive order against immigrants.
As an American Muslim, I thank all the American Jews who have shown the true face of their faith and of their patriotism.
Dina Malki, Arlington
