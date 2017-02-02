Abortion bill; the right vouchers; make real change; America first; Trump’s law

Abortion bill
State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, has filed HB948, a bill that would abolish a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health care decisions, and in effect would criminalize her right to choose.
HB948 is a draconian bill, making it possible for a woman and her doctor to be charged with murder if an abortion were to be performed.
The only exception would be a situation where the woman’s life is in danger.
Rape, incest, age of woman, health problems with the fetus, her own specific life situation, etc. would not alter the possibility that she and her doctor could be charged with murder.
I urge you to call your state representative or visit his/her office to communicate your opposition to HB948.
Cary Clark, Fort Worth
The right vouchers
It would be a grave mistake if the Legislature voted for school choice vouchers.
If private schools start taking money from the state in the form of vouchers, they will be subject to any edicts the state wants to enforce.
If the private schools don’t comply, they would loose that funding on which they will have become dependent.
They will no longer be independent, free to make their own decisions, thus becoming more like public schools.
It is essential to our freedom that private schools remain just that, private.
Conversely, school vouchers among the public schools could be a very effective way of improving public school performance.
It could create an actual renaissance of public education if they have to compete for students, because public schools receive funding based on the number of students.
Marcelle Houston Borgers,
Fort Worth
Make real change
Where are our moderates in Congress? You know, the ones who find common ground?
Big issues need to be tackled. We have all the resources our country can provide. Use our scientists, economists, tax experts and industry leaders.
Ignore the left and the right. Our problems with the deficit, Social Security, the tax code and income allocation have been around 30 years now.
Let us as citizens and lawmakers quit the one-issue, narrow viewpoint and pledge real change.
David Jones, Arlington
America first
With all these immigrants coming in, they all need food, clothing, shelter, medical and dental care, education and jobs.
But if you will look at usdebtclock.org, you will see our national debt nearing $20 trillion.
If our bubble ever bursts like 1929, the freebies will stop.
President Trump is the first president since Ronald Reagan to put America first. Others were JFK, Harry Truman, and Franklin and Teddy Roosevelt.
Tom Woolbright,
Fort Worth
Trump’s law
Trump cannot be the law and order president he promised unless and until he in fact obeys the law!
If he wants to make new law, have Congress do that, as clearly spelled out in our Constitution.
Murray L Cohen,
Fort Worth
