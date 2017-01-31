Pro-Trump; Trump shame; balanced views; no problem?; driverless cars

Pro-Trump
Just about everyone I know is excited about starting 2017 with a pro-America president, Donald Trump.
America is the best country on earth, and with sincere leadership we can again assume the role as the political leader of the free world.
Eric Mach, Denton
Trump shame
After President Trump’s latest executive order, I shed tears for those disenfranchised citizens of the world who look to America for freedoms to rescue them from oppression and begin their lives anew.
This is the first time in my life that I felt ashamed to be an American, and I am very worried about the direction Trump is taking our beloved country.
Deborah Perrin, Arlington
Balanced views
I listen daily to KERA and appreciate the effort they make to delve deeply into issues and to interview people with vastly different perspectives (“Hear both sides,” Patricia J. Crouse letter, Sunday).
Watching Fox News exclusively is not the way to be truly informed, but rather serves primarily to inflame viewers and to add to the mistrust of people with different beliefs.
An informed citizenry is necessary to protect our country’s freedoms and ideals. We must all do our part.
Vivian Menzel, Burleson
NPR and PBS lean left. That is a fact. Fox leans right. A few outlets (like CNN and MSNBC) show no pretense of balance.
But without hearing the “right” side of an issue Crouse simply blemishes the good point she made.
Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and talk radio are really the only common outlets that present the view from the right.
I agree that one should not exclusively focus on these outlets, but ignoring all of them simply makes my point.
J. Mark Bronson,
Fort Worth
No problem?
When I’m pleased with a service or favor that someone provides me, I make it a point to say, “Thank you.”
In return, I used to hear a polite, meaningful response such as, “you’re welcome,” “I’m glad I could help,” “yes, sir” or “certainly,” etc.
Now, frequently, those polite responses seem to have been replaced with an automatic, “no problem”, which is almost as bad as “whatever.”
I mainly hear this response from customer service people (waiters, clerks, cashiers, etc.).
I try not to be a problem, but if I hear “no problem” many more times, I may decide to become a problem just to get a non-programmed, meaningful, well-thought-out response to a polite “thank you”.
Larry McGuire,
Crowley
Driverless cars
Let’s say, for example, I am driving along and have a minor auto accident with a driverless car. (“Driverless cars coming to streets of Arlington,” Jan. 25)
With whom do I exchange insurance information?
How do I explain this to my insurance agent?
Next example: The driverless car causes a minor accident and the police arrive. How does he write a citation to no one?”
Who is “no one’s” insurance agent?
Remember, the federal government is sponsoring this.
Curtis McBride,
Azle
