Accept Trump; Obamacare security; street fee

Accept Trump
All are entitled to speak their mind, but I question the motives and timing of those who chose to protest President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
What were they protesting? Apparently that a candidate other than theirs won. (It can happen in a democracy.)
Liberals have been whining constantly ever since the election that Hillary Clinton should have won because she won the popular vote.
We all knew going in what the law is — that the electoral vote, not the popular vote, determines who is elected.
Bottom line, the frightening thing is that liberals don’t seem to think anyone has a right to an opinion other than theirs.
Even more frightening, liberals don’t seem to think anyone is entitled to be elected who does not share their views.
Liberals lecture about tolerance, but they are the most intolerant of all.
Mike Jones, Fort Worth
Obamacare security
Attention Republican lawmakers: The women of Texas are watching.
The Affordable Care Act provides us with breast pumps and birth control, including sterilization. It guarantees us coverage of mammograms and other vital screenings like genetic testing or cervical cancer checks.
The ACA ensures that no cancer survivor, pregnant woman or chronically ill patient will be denied healthcare coverage due to pre-existing conditions.
It keeps our children under our insurance until age 26, so they can attend college and graduate school without the burden of paying insurance premiums.
The ACA may not be perfect, but for this middle-class mom it means peace of mind that a major medical event will not mean my family’s financial ruin.
If you intend to repeal the Affordable Care Act, be mindful that your replacement for it should guarantee coverage, quality and affordability to everyone.
Your constituents will never forgive you if you take away their security.
Karen Galley, Fort Worth
Why has no one asked about the Affordable Care Act being repealed by Congress when lawmakers themselves have their own healthcare and retirement plans?
Would a good solution be to enroll the people in the congressional plans? Apparently their plans have no funding issues, so should we open them up to the people?
Why is there no accountability on these issues when Congress debates the merits of healthcare, Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid and proposing change when they themselves have their own separate plans?
It seems what is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Bob Stevens,
North Richland Hills
Street fee
I have always considered my water bill as a “utility” bill for water, with the cities adding the associated sewer costs and garbage fees. The environmental fees were also added, but I think of these as water resource costs.
I’m still a little confused, because I thought that we paid taxes for street maintenance and repair. Didn’t the city just get a large infusion of money thanks to higher appraisals?
Alan Smith, Fort Worth
