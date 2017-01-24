Celebrity fatigue; endangering kids; educate parents; voter photo ID

Celebrity fatigue
If I had known before the election that voting for Donald Trump would bring the likes of Alec Baldwin, Madonna, Gloria Steinem and Michael Moore out of the woodwork after years of silence during the Obama presidency, I might have seriously considered voting for Hillary Clinton.
The Democrats missed out on a major campaign strategy.
Mike Morgan,
Colleyville
Endangering kids
Why is it that parents protect their children during adolescence ,and than push them into contact sports where they are constantly being knocked around and getting their heads bashed in by other players and then complain and sue the leagues about getting hurt? Is it the money ?
They see professional players getting hurt every day and still put their children in dangerous games.
Don’t they realize that getting your head bashed in several times is eventually going to have serious consequences?
Don’t blame the coaches, don’t blame the leagues.
I blame the parents who put their children in these dangerous games.
Joe Martinez,
Arlington
Educate parents
Again, the Republican-led Texas Legislature goes after what they consider the culprit in the Texas educational morass: the teachers and school administration.
The Legislature, the governor and the lieutenant governor continue to hold educators accountable for producing all the weak results of the student academic endeavor.
Schools, public and private, provide an educational opportunity, an environment for successful advanced learning, providing methods and materials to hopefully fertile, curious and inquiring minds of kids who are prepared at home to accept a more disciplined education.
Parents are responsible for preparing the kids to learn. Parents who do not participate in and encourage their children to read, recite, write, think critically and develop appropriate social behaviors and self-discipline produce illiterate, uncooperative, ill-mannered dropouts and adults who contribute little to or are burden upon society.
If Texas wants to produce well-educated, intellectual adults for the workforce, they need to educate the parents in parenting and how to successfully prepare their children for the extremely important learning environment provided by our state.
Robert McConnell,
Arlington
Voter photo ID
Well, the liberals have won another round in their never-ending campaign to stifle efforts to insure voter integrity through voter photo ID.
Liberals know that there is absolutely nothing wrong with requiring that everyone prove they are who they say they are when voting.
Liberals argue that there is not much evidence of voter fraud. How could there be, relying on the “honor system” and no photo id?
If a photo ID law includes too few forms of photo ID, let the courts order more added. Better yet, let’s have a uniform national voter photo ID law.
Someday reason will triumph over petty politics and voter photo ID will be here to stay.
Mike Jones,
Fort Worth
