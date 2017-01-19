Confederate flag; federal largesse; Cowboys season; bad Bedford law

Confederate flag
As a former Marine and retired Air Force officer who chose to make Fort Worth home, I fully support Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy’s right to speak his mind, even when I disagree with his conclusions. (“The South isn’t rising again, just raising another rodeo fuss,” Wednesday)
I am proud member of AMVETS, the American Legion and the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
I plan to stay and exercise my First Amendment rights, just as Kennedy does.
As for Kennedy’s trying to connect the SCV with White Lives Matter or other racist groups, as we say here in Texas, that dog won’t hunt.
I might also point out that 1,500 spectators gladly took those Confederate flags we gave out at Saturday’s All Western Parade.
They were not forced to accept them.
Daniel L. Nation,
Fort Worth
Federal largesse
Your article showing that Tarrant County is the reddest county in the U.S. was interesting. (“Tarrant emerges as most conservative large urban county in United States,” Wednesday)
Red state voters typically oppose federal spending, taxation and regulations.
However, Tarrant County is one of the most rewarded counties in terms of the federal largess with taxpayer dollars.
We take money from all of the other states to fund such federal operations as the Bureau of Printing, two national archive facilities, Naval Air Station Fort Worth/Joint Reserve Base, the Carswell prison, Bell Helicopter, Lockheed Martin, etc that employ over 30,000 people at good-paying jobs with good benefits.
If you were to take all this away and move it to a blue state that appreciates the federal government, Tarrant County would be a dump.
Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.
Mike Zaunbrecher,
Arlington
Cowboys season
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended on Sunday with a loss to the Packers, but that shouldn’t make anyone mad.
Disappointed? Yes, but certainly not mad.
I don’t think anyone in Cowboy Nation anticipated this kind of season. Who knew that Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott would eclipse the rookie phenomenon while gaining fans and making us America’s Team again?
Time and time again they showed resiliency and never thought they were out of the game.
But when our defense needed to bend, they broke.
I’m sure that we have seen the last of the Romo-to-Witten duo, and that is disappointing as well.
So we head into next season with Dak and Zeke. We can only hope they and the rest of the team can take us to the ultimate level and that coveted trophy.
Brice Clark, Hurst
Bad Bedford law
In Wyoming they have proposed a bill banning the use of renewable energy to generate electricity.
In Bedford, you can be fined up to $1,000 for feeding a couple stray cats or ducks, whether you are on private property or public property!
Land of the free? Not so much!
Helen L Martin, Bedford
Comments