Inaugural boycott; Putin stooge; too many guns; fanatic legislators; kudos to sheriff; street fee

Inaugural boycott
Progressives/liberals believe that compromise with conservatives has been reached when conservatives agree with their point of view. They promote themselves as being compassionate, accepting and tolerant of others.
All one has to do is observe their behavior as we approach the inauguration to determine that just the opposite is true.
Approximately a third of the progressives/liberals in the U.S. House of Representatives have decided not to participate in the inauguration. They have decided to act like spoiled children and take their marbles and go home.
The conclusion that one must draw is that beating them at the ballot box is the only logical way to deal with them. We just did, and you see that their lack of compassionate, tolerant and accepting behavior is on full display.
Wayne Duke, Arlington
Putin stooge
It’s clear that Donald Trump is steadfastly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, never missing an opportunity to praise him. More and more in his party are doing the same.
Playing the stooge to Putin is deplorably disgraceful.
Ed Holloman,
Fort Worth
Too many guns
There can be no better example of the danger in having so many people with guns than the killing of a man Monday in the Kroger parking lot in Bedford.
All it takes is a disagreement, a gun and a feeling of being threatened, and shots are fired.
Maybe we should go back to the days of duels? At least the other side is given a chance.
David Jones,
Arlington
Fanatic legislators
The state of Texas has managed to elect legislators who instead of concentrating on budgets, school financing, parks, roads and infrastructure have their own social agendas — bathrooms, divorce and abortions.
Let’s get rid of these fanatic legislators at the next election and see if we can elect people who are interested in taking care of Texas
Geraldine Orr,
North Richland Hills
Kudos to sheriff
Kudos to new Sheriff Bill Waybourn for making needed changes in both street and building security that has made it safer for employees, jurors, litigants and other visitors to the county complex in downtown Ft. Worth.
In just his first two weeks in office, Sheriff Waybourn has injected a new attitude toward a co-operation and communication with county and city officials that will benefit all of Tarrant County.
Tom Wilder, Bedford
Street fee
Somebody in Fort Worth doesn’t understand the concept of user fees.
There is a proposal to put a user fee on our water bills to pay for street maintenance.
Huh? What’s the correlation between using water and using streets? Shouldn’t a user fee for streets be assessed on those who use the streets?
In other words, a gasoline tax makes sense; a tax on water does not make sense.
Charging me an extra $8 a month on my water bill to pay for streets that I hardly use simply does not compute.
Charging me a penny or two per gallon to pay for streets I clearly use (if I didn’t use them, I wouldn’t need to buy gas) makes much more sense.
Gary Johnson,
Fort Worth
