MLK Day; restrict divorce; abortion bill

MLK Day
On Monday, we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
He would be proud that we have a black president and numerous blacks in high places, but he would be shocked at conditions for black families today.
Fatherless boys are 20 times more likely to go to jail and fatherless girls are far more likely to be single mothers. Counterproductive welfare laws certainly contribute to this sad situation, as does the birth-control pill, which generates so many single mothers (the pill is only 92 percent effective).
If he were alive now, King would surely try to change these harmful laws.
But would he find anyone to listen to him in the government?
Curt Lampkin, Azle
Restrict divorce
State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, wants to pass a law to force couples to either stay in a miserable marriage or let their children and families know all the reasons they don’t want to remain married.
It is just wonderful that Krause has a 14-year marriage and five children. I hope they all live happily ever after.
Most couples getting a divorce have more reasons for wanting a their divorce than reasons they wanted to marry.
Bonnie Hromcik, Benbrook
Matt Krause is a lawyer who wants it to take three years for you and your spouse to divorce, even if both agree it is best for both parties involved.
Lawyers will make lots of money if Krause’s bill becomes law.
We do not need the GOP telling us how to make these difficult adult decisions.
Fred Gregory, Arlington
Abortion bill
I respect the views of state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington. I just don’t understand why any man wants to control the bodies of all the women in the world.
To force a woman of any age to carry a rapist’s fetus for nine months after the brutal act of rape seems to me the height of a mind infiltrated with a barbaric wish for control.
I am 87 years old. If at any time in my life I had elected to have an abortion, no government nor an elected man representing that government would have prevented me from making a decision affecting my own body.
Marcyle Woodard,
Fort Worth
Rep. Tinderholt wants to abolish legal abortion.
I am neither pro- nor anti-abortion. I can’t think of a more horrifying decision any girl or woman has to make, but it should be her’s and maybe the father’s decision, not a bunch of self-important men in the Legislature.
They can’t stop abortion, only safe, legal ones.
I want to know how Tinderholt and those who agree with him are going to support all these unwanted babies after they are born.
Arthur Payne, Arlington
The executive director of the Democratic Party stated, “Every Texan deserves respect and their fair shot to get ahead,” yet the unborn Texan in the womb is not included and is deemed not worthy of respect and a fair shot at getting ahead.
Further, this life can be ended by an abortion — as if God, the author of life, would ever sanction death of another as a choice. Satan is the author of death.
God made us to do good works on earth, and abortion is bad and evil.
Debby Fleischmann,
Fort Worth
