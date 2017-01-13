Obama farewell; bye-bye Obamacare; fix the country; perks for people; Roger Williams

Obama farewell
I was disappointed to see that President Obama’s speech was not printed in the newspaper.
I would have liked to keep it so my great-grandchildren could read it.
Jennifer Murman,
Fort Worth
Bye-bye Obamacare
So Obama is boasting of his legacy and pointing proudly to Obamacare as the centerpiece.
Here’s how well it’s working for me.
Social Security is giving us a 0.3 percent cost-of-living increase — big deal, but better than last year’s 0.0 percent.
Medicare premiums for me and my wife increase to $134/month.
And it gets worse. My income, when added to my pensions, caused us to trip the trigger for the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, so each of us pays an additional $53.50/month for Medicare Part B.
That’s a premium increase of $1,284 annually because of that $1,252 income over the trigger — that’s 102.6 percent of the income. Sounds like a surtax.
My Social Security net benefit decreased by $56.20/month.
That’s a cut of 3 percent for me. My wife will see a cut of $67.
If you consider the IRMMA trigger as a surtax, the last $1,252 of my 2014 income was taxed at an effective marginal rate of 148 percent.
And this is “affordable” health care?
Sure looking forward to the repeal of Obamacare by the new Trump administration.
C. C. Burke, Arlington
The unintended consequences of the Affordable Care Act included raising deductibles on working Americans with “good” insurance, which became “no good” due to the $6,000 personal deductible or $12,000 family deductibles.
Patients are unlikely to see their physician and will use more home remedies, delaying correct care. Patients with chronic disorders like diabetes, hypertension and arthritis are more reluctant to spend their “first dollar” care expenses.
Don’t buy the notion that enrollees to Obamacare are getting insurance. They may have it but can’t afford to use it.
The preexisting condition protection and the adult children on your policy are the only good parts. The rest is tragic.
Lee S Anderson MD,
Fort Worth
Fix the country
There are a number of things that need to be addressed in this country, beginning with Congress.
First, Congress needs to impose term-limits on themselves.
Without such, our country will remain in a quagmire that will never be resolved unless voters remove career politicians from office.
Second, Medicare and Social Security are funded by the people, not by the government. All of the money borrowed from these trust funds needs to be paid back with interest.
Third, the Constitution stipulates that the government is to provide for the general welfare of all citizens, not just a few. This includes protecting the health of all of us.
Fourth, since the Supreme Court ruled corporations are individuals, then tax laws should apply to both corporations and citizens alike.
Ed Lindsay, Fort Worth
Perks for people
Do states have the right to give their residents free healthcare, free education through college and other benefits such as a $15.00/hour minimum wage not provided by our greedy nation?
Wouldn't it be great if we could channel most of the money from toll roads, utilities, lottery and cell phones into education and health care?
Why not at least give it a try?
Maybe it could be carefully planned so freeloaders and greedy corporate bigwigs would not take advantage, but would work with the people..
Gary B. Hicks, Fort Worth
Roger Williams
The Dec. 25 article “Roger Williams works hard to serve his far-flung Texas congressional district” was very misleading.
It seems his “hard work” involves putting forth laws that allow his business to ignore basic safety in order to make more money.
Allison Grabowski, Austin
