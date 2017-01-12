Rumors on Trump; Trump and Putin; bathroom bill, no!; bathroom bill, yes!

Rumors on Trump
Since when do journalists report unsubstantiated, single-sourced information?
I remember when reports required two reliable sources at a minimum, preferably at least one with first-hand knowledge.
The 24-hour news cycle has caused some “journalists” to report fake news, disinformation and partial truths.
In an effort to be first, they have jumped at any story that fits their personal narratives on both sides.
I didn’t support Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.
The freedom of the press was guaranteed so that there would be an independent watchdog to serve the public. Reporting unsubstantiated reports — rumors —falls short of this lofty goal.
Charles Andrews,
Fort Worth
Trump and Putin
I have always heard it said that you should hold your friends close and your enemies closer.
I think this is exactly what Trump has in mind with Putin — and it makes good sense to me.
Charles H. Burk,
Pantego
Bathroom bill, no!
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is the perfect example of an uninformed public official attempting to force his personal brand of morality into state law.
He insists on openly displaying his ignorance on the subject of transgender people when he talks about them publicly, which is too often.
Personally, I believe this man is a menace to a free and open society.
I pray that other legislators are more enlightened.
Patrick’s attempt to make an issue out of a non-issue is bewildering.
Apart from various economic threats to Texas, does he not see or understand (or even want to understand) the damage and additional stress his foolish “bathroom” law could, and probably would, inflict on many people who are already suffering enough as things are?
I plead with the Legislature not to make these people’s lives more miserable because of Patrick’s egocentric quirks.
James S. Kersey,
Fort Worth
Bathroom bill, yes!
The Star-Telegram continues to run articles insisting that we should be more concerned about money and the loss of money and less concerned about morality.
For instance, liberal writer Bud Kennedy says that the “bathroom bill” is a time waster (Jan. 6).
An editorial on the same date rails against the bill.
Another long editorial entitled “Anti-LGBT bills must be defeated” (Jan. 1) opposed this bill, which is intended to promote decency and morality.
These articles and many others emphasize that Texas must not be like North Carolina, since they lost so much money because of their morality stand.
They insist that we should be more concerned about loss of money and not be concerned about promoting and defending a moral stand.
Should we be defending and even promoting sexual immorality that until recently everyone would have denounced as immoral and a perversion?
Please think rationally and morally!
God does!
Richard Hollerman,
Fort Worth
