Florida shooting; respect authority; restricting divorce; free press; Patrick’s priorities

Putting our heads in the sand, like an ostrich, will not protect Americans from dangerous and deadly consequences.
There were innocent people killed and seriously wounded in the violent rampage at the airport in Florida.
We have serious “gaps” in the VA mental health care for those who suffer from service-connected PTSD. Violently predisposed mentally ill people are not properly cared for, and they are able to buy rapid-fire guns.
When the seriously mentally Ill are ignored and allowed rapid-fire guns, innocent people suffer.
John and Rina King,
Fort Worth
Respect authority
I’m a silent majority person. I almost never write letters or make noise, but the disrespect our country is showing the men and women in blue, elected officials and even our incoming president is totally unacceptable and shameful.
Please use your influence and power to denounce the disrespectful actions of those who have no respect for authority.
Roy L. Davis,
Fort Worth
Restricting divorce
In a Jan. 2 article, state Rep. Matt Krause re-asserted his commitment for “family values” and denounced no-fault divorces as one of the corrupting influences on such values.
This idea has two problems. The first is that Krause should focus on legislation that is constitutional and not waste time proposing bills that are obviously not.
Since the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that all citizens are entitled to marriage, they are thereby entitled to divorce.
Restricting divorce infringes on a de facto civil right, which practically guarantees a protracted court battle resulting in a loss.
Second, Krause blames divorce for the “destruction of family values.”
We should consider solving the societal issues that are proven to end marriages — poverty, loss of jobs — rather than on keeping people trapped in bad marriages.
We have a chance to actually use conservative principles to make the world a better place, but Krause’s marriage proposal certainly does not help.
Declan Riley Kunkel,
Fort Worth
Free press
In a day when the news media is being heavily criticized, people should think twice before throwing stones. The United States is one of a bare few countries where there is a free press.
Though readers might not like what they read, they should respect the right to report what is happening.
Print and television media try very hard to be objective. There are editors who confirm their objectivity. Sometimes I think the media is a scapegoat because readers don’t like the news report.
Frankie Manley Andrew, Fort Worth
Patrick’s priorities
Someone needs to help Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick get his priorities straight. We have more urgent issues than who uses which restroom.
Patrick should be working on illegal immigration and the border problem. In his campaign ads, he assured us that he could do this and would do it.
As far as I can see, the only thing he has done is cause problems with the restroom issue.
Everyone knows what a man is who does not keep his word.
Jerry Hightower, Boyd
