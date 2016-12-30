UN parking fines; keep, improve ACA; praise for police; Electoral College; a child’s eyes

U.N. parking fines
Who among us would give up an extra $18 million if it were due us? I venture to say not many.
So why should New York City refuse to collect that amount, which is due from foreign representatives to the United Nations?
This $18 million is the estimated collective amount of parking fines racked up by in-your-face, lawless political snobs representing countries from around the world.
Do you think we would be immune from their laws were we to flagrantly disobey them?
President-elect Trump has vowed to drain the swamp.
I hope this includes the U.N. swamp that thumbs its collective nose at the laws of New York City and the rest of American society by deliberately breaking the parking rules and refusing to pay their fines.
They and their ilk should be sent packing to another country where such lawlessness can be tolerated.
Winston Barney,
Fort Worth
Keep, improve ACA
Repealing the Affordable Care Act would deprive millions of Americans of their healthcare.
ACA was always under attack and needing improvement, but without it Americans will die.
Republicans have no coherent plan for replacing it, but they do seem OK with getting rid of things like no preexisting condition restrictions, no penalizing women unfairly and other reforms that will impact everyone who has healthcare in the U.S., not just ACA members.
All so a few billionaires can save a few bucks on taxes. This is cruel, un-Christian and unnecessary.
I don't want to go back to worrying that if I change jobs, a new insurer will refuse to cover chronic ongoing health issues in my family, or charge me more for care than my husband.
Keep ACA and improve it! Save American lives.
Janell Broyles, Fort Worth
Praise for police
It would be hard for me to put in to words my appreciation for Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and our police officers.
The attitude of listening carefully before making a judgment seems to be a hallmark of the way Chief Fitzgerald feels that hot button issues need to be handled.
That cool deliberation is an absolute necessity if problems are ever to be solved in a just and fair way.
Our police officers in east Fort Worth are doing a fantastic job. Our crime has stayed low, and we know it’s because of the partnership we share.
Our officers keep us informed and share our concern that our neighborhoods stay as safe as we can keep them.
Occasionally we hit a bump in the road, but with consideration and common sense those bumps don’t need to become mountains.
Wanda Conlin,
Fort Worth
Electoral College
It’s a pity that Western Civilization courses have been dropped from most universities.
Of not for that, perhaps there would not be such a thorough misunderstanding of why the Electoral College, although flawed, has withstood the test of time.
Its existence in prior years kept California and New York from deciding what was good for Alabama and most of the lesser populated states.
Historically, Warren G. Harding was one of our worst presidents and, yes, he received the highest percentage of the popular vote.
Richard Hein, Southlake
A child’s eyes
My grandson just celebrated his first birthday.
He and I sit outside and he points up to the clouds, and we watch as they move across the sky. We watch the squirrels feed on nuts from the trees.
We went to the park the other day and watched the ducks swimming in the water and walking on the grass. During our walk he pointed out the water as it flowed across the rocks.
I am very lucky to be able to spend time with him. He has reminded me of what is important in life and of all of the things I have been taking for granted.
Now I look forward to seeing the world through my grandson’s eyes and watching him as he sees the wonder of all that the world has to offer.
Brad Sigley, Fort Worth
