Votes count; Israel’s back; obey police; cities and schools

Israel’s back
I recall Obama publicly stating some time back that he had Israel’s back.
I now know what he meant.
It positioned him perfectly to place the knife directly between their shoulder blades.
Robert Conn,
Arlington
Votes count
Debate over popular vote verses Electoral College has caused me to look deeper into the last presidential election.
Using The New York Times as a source, I did a little homework.
Nationwide, Hillary Clinton received almost 3 million more votes than Trump, a popular vote preference.
In California alone, Clinton received some 4.3 million more votes than Trump.
Take California out of the picture and Trump received 1.4 million more votes than Clinton from the rest of the country.
Pardon the pun, but I don’t want California alone to trump the vote of the remaining 49 states. States still matter.
The Electoral College once again performed as our Founding Fathers’ envisioned as a republic and not a democracy.
Keep the process that has worked well for the last 228 years.
Michael Umphress, Hurst
Trump won the combined popular vote in 49 of our 50 states by about 1.4 million votes.
As we all know each state has two senators regardless of population, while population determines the number each state has in the House. The Electoral College gives weight to each state. Trump won 31 states, over 60 percent, and thus a huge electoral win.
Their is no reason to believe the electoral system should be changed, no more than we should change the number of senators in each state.
The brilliance of our Constitution stands the test of time in this great country.
Paula Scoggin,
Benbrook
Obey police
If people would respect police officers’ commands, things would not go in a bad way.
If you have a complaint, respect the officer, and then if you feel you were not treated fairly make a report.
These guys and gals in blue have a lot on their plates. They are not perfect, but you try putting up with what they deal with on any given day and see what that is like.
Respect those trying to enforce the law!
Pat Adkins,
Fort Worth
Cities and schools
Cities and school districts need to work together for the interests of both entities and the children.
Yes, school districts are independent, and no city should control them. However, to benefit the school district and the city or cities that make it up, there needs to be cooperation and shared communication at all levels.
City elected officials should be active in school PTAs or school advisory boards.
School district officials should have regular meetings with city officials to discuss ideas or possible future plans for their schools.
The more this is done the better.
Families will want to stay in their neighborhoods because of good schools.
And school districts might get more resources to do what they are supposed to.
Give our children the best education possible.
Travis Malone,
Richland Hills
