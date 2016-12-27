Trump on F-35; viral video; making music

Trump on F-35
Are local business leaders still pleased with President-elect Donald Trump now that he is threatening to curtail the F-35 program?
Before becoming president and before taking time to thoroughly analyze the F-35, Trump is tweeting that he may make major changes to this complex as well as important defense program that is so significant to Fort Worth’s economy.
It is truly frightening to think that president Trump is going apply this type of decision-making-though-tweeting to the many complex issues facing our nation.
Douglas Harman,
Fort Worth
Viral video
We have men and women who serve the community in the Fort Worth Police Department with pride.
However, we also have some police officers who are bullies with a badge, some good officers who have gone bad and some officers who’ve made bad decisions.
This doesn’t make these officers racist.
I’m appalled how social media has become the new court of law.
A Fort Worth officer in a recent viral video made an error in judgment and is entitled to due process by law.
Darrell Bartell, Fort Worth
Making music
Many readers may have the erroneous idea that the musicians of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra had actually stopped playing during the recent strike. (“Newsmaker: Anonymous ‘angel’ saves Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra,” Dec 23)
The crowds at performances at Shipping and Receiving, Broadway Baptist Church, Arborlawn United Methodist Church, White’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and Will Rogers Auditorium, as well as children throughout Tarrant County, would beg to differ.
The musicians didn’t silence their instruments, but worked even harder by adding their voices to the music. All combined gave impetus for the angel supporter to step forward.
It’s time for the public to be informed about the musicians’ ongoing commitment to their work, regardless of the near impossible conditions imposed by management.
Judith Wills, Grapevine
It is good to see that the FWSO musicians strike is settled, but the financial picture still seems fuzzy. A generous soul has donated $700,000, but that is only a stop-gap measure.
There has been a succession of FWSO vice presidents for development and vice presidents for marketing over the past five years.
A long-range, comprehensive fund raising campaign cannot be developed when there are revolving doors in these two offices.
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra raised $2.1 million to get rid of its deficit, the Fort Worth Opera raised $1 million in three months this past summer and the Fort Worth Zoo has raised all but $10 million of its $100 million goal.
In the meantime, the FWSO whines about not getting as much money from the Arts Council and losing some of its major donors. If that’s the case, it seems obvious that new donors have to be developed.
I would suggest that the FWSO association board take a long, hard look at its management team. There may be a deficit there as well.
Audrey Remley, Fort Worth
Comments