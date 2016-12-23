School choice; education accounts; happy with Trump?

School choice
In his Wednesday column (“Trump needs to put hard work into crafting successful educational policy”), Sandy Kress asked, “Is there to be any accountability to parents and taxpayers in the choice? And what happens in the policy if all or even most of the students and parents don’t get choice because choice opponents stall or minimize the degree to which choice occurs?”
This implies that the only accountability he is referring to is whether or not the state is complying with federal guidelines.
I believe the more crucial issue is whether or not the schools involved are truly serving their students’ educational needs.
School choice is not a panacea. While there are good charter and private schools, some of them are terrible.
Students in Texas public and charter schools have to take STAAR tests so the public can assess the quality of the schools.
Failure to meet quality guidelines can result in the state closing those schools.
If private schools receive public dollars, however allocated, then there needs to be a comparable method of holding those schools accountable.
If private schools choose not to give state tests, as is their right, then they should not receive state funds.
Marsha Davidson,
Bedford
Education accounts
Mack Morris of Americans for Prosperity argued for expanded school choice in Texas via education savings accounts. (“Texas lawmakers have a chance to be true pioneers in education choice,” Thursday)
He cited a program enacted in Nevada, but neglected to mention that there are more public schoolchildren in Texas than there are people in Nevada.
Americans for Prosperity’s stated mission is “helping every American live their dream — especially the least fortunate,” a noble and worthy goal, to be sure.
It seems unlikely that 100 percent of the families in a struggling school could or would take advantage of such a program. What would such a program do for the children whose families cannot or will not take advantage of it?
Aren’t those the very “least fortunate” that Americans for Prosperity claims to support?
As a taxpayer, as a parent, and as a member of Pastors for Texas Children, I have posed that question to the governor, lieutenant governor and my senator and representative.
I have yet to receive an answer, I suspect because they know no satisfactory answer exists.
We can and must do better than a “school choice” voucher program that leaves the most at-risk children behind.
Ryan Baer, pastor,
Ridglea Presbyterian Church, Fort Worth
Happy with Trump?
Regarding the election, there is one thing I don't understand: Why do people vote against the party that got them Social Security, Medicare, minimum wage, the 40-hour work week, overtime pay and other benefits?
Most Republicans voted against these laws.
Donald Trump, by his own actions and admissions, is the most immoral president this country has ever had. He is a disgrace to the United States on the world scene.
I anticipate that Trump supporters are a lot happier now than they will be after his first term.
Jack Vaughan, Arlington
