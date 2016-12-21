Electoral College; Trump’s tweets; always vote

Electoral College
Who says the South lost the Civil War?
Dec. 19, 2016, a day which will live in infamy, will be remembered for the Southern slaveowners’ constitutional tool. The Electoral College overturned the will of the people and rubber-stamped Donald Trump to mislead the U.S. for four years.
Looking forward to the 2020 presidential elections, in the event that Putin's Puppet does not cede American sovereignty to the Russian Federation, he should consider proposing a constitutional amendment to strengthen the Electoral College by declaring that cows, horses and pigs owned by registered Republicans shall be deemed to be three-fifths of a person and their owners shall cast proxy votes in their behalf.
Bill Davis, Azle
Isn't it great to know that there are people like the Texas elector who knows more than the rest of us, so that he can disregard millions who evaluated the presidential candidates and then stood in line to vote?
Now all we have to do is find electors who can choose our president for us, without the months of us trying to decide for ourselves and actually going to the polls to perform a useless act of substituting our poor judgment in a popularity contest, when all the while the superior electors cast the real vote.
Ralph Gary, Grapevine
Trump’s tweets
Donald Trump loves social media because he can deliver pithy quotes without being subject to questions or corrections.
That’s fine for a gadfly, and it might even be tolerable for a presidential candidate trying to drum up support over other candidates.
But it’s not acceptable for a president-elect to use Twitter to make policy pronouncements, whether about independent media, public protests, China’s foreign policy or political assassinations abroad.
On such important issues, social media are a poor substitute for careful analysis and serious arguments — both of which a president-elect should promote.
Consumers of his tweets, including international audiences, don’t get the full context and can easily misinterpret his comments.
It’s also a disservice to U.S. citizens, who deserve a full accounting of U.S. policies and the reasoning behind them.
It’s time for the president-elect to start thinking like a president.
Brent Sasley, Arlington
Always vote
As I read about president-elect Donald Trump’s tour thanking people for his win, I’m alarmed that many along his route express views that advocate supremacy (at any cost) of the Republicans over the Democrats in states, Congress and the presidency.
When Lyndon Johnson was running for president in 1964, I remember going to my sister’s in Arlington after church one Sunday.
She noticed an “LBJ All the Way” sticker on the bumper of my car. She said she was a Republican and felt it didn’t matter if she was involved or if she even voted in such a Democratic state as Texas at that time.
I told her that if everyone felt that way, we would not have a two-party system and the U.S. could no longer function as originally intended.
As a Democrat today, my voice and vote count far less than they once did, but I remain involved and always vote.
Linda V. Bartles,
Fort Worth
