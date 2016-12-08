What Trump wants, America leads, restroom politics

What Trump wants
We are in resignation as we watch Donald Trump’s transition team give voice to the alt-right and his multiple international businesses getting in the way of American interests.
His indecisiveness on every one of his core issues leaves us wondering what he actually believes.
We think to ourselves that we can do better, but we are told, “Stop whining, you lost!”
It is not over. It is only halftime.
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. We need those voices, all 65 million, the ones telling us that “love trumps hate,” speaking up again.
We live in a democracy, and we should show the world that majorities cannot be silenced.
Isaac C Calles Jr.,
Fort Worth
Before the election, there were several commentators and pundits who asked Trump if he would accept the results of the election without question. I never heard any of them ask Hillary Clinton the same question.
But after Trump won, Democrats, liberals, entertainers, athletes and others are trying to redo the results, asking electors to change their votes and demanding that the Electoral College be removed from the Constitution.
Remember what President Obama said several times after he was elected: “I won!” The shoe is now on the other foot.
Clista Hancock, Arlington
America leads
Professor William Inboden writes that during our reflection on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, the really important thing is that we need to ensure that we stay fully entangled in foreign alliances and wars since when we mind our own business, we’re vulnerable to surprise attacks. (“Pearl Harbor reminds us the world is better when U.S. leads from the front,” Wednesday)
Not mentioned is the fact that Japan attacked the United States only after we participated in a sustained oil embargo — apparently just the kind of international leadership that Inboden favors.
After America was attacked by Japan, we rallied behind the stalwart FDR and our brave military sailed off to fight.
At least all that sacrifice saved Europe from a genocidal tyrannical dictator so that Joe Stalin could take his half of the continent in a completely different direction.
With outcomes like these, perhaps we could use a bit less “leading from the front” instead of more.
Jason Adams, Southlake
Restroom politics
Has anyone other than me enjoyed the sheer irony of Republican restroom politics?
Top Republican office holders in our state have exhibited fear, revulsion, disgust, etc., over the transgender restroom rules of the Obama administration. They are concerned that the rules might allow some male pervert to legally stroll through women’s restrooms.
And then Republicans elect a president who admits his documented fondness for strolling through restrooms and dressing rooms where young women are in a state of nudity.
I can only assume that one person’s pervert is another person’s role model.
Larry Mason, Azle
Comments