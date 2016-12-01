Speed limit, swamp draining, Trump’s character, conservative power, changing priorities

Speed limit
I would be willing to support Councilwoman Ann Zadeh’s speed limit recommendation to lower the neighborhood speed limit to 20 or 25 mph (Nov. 28 news story) with the following trade offs:
Remove all the speed bumps; enforce bicyclists to obey the signage for stop signs and stop lights, just as autos; and last, parents provide oversight of their pets and children.
And please, minimize the sign pollution — as the song goes, “sign, sign, everywhere a sign, do this, don’t do that can’t you read the sign”!
I think these steps should be part of the global thinking about neighborhood safety and appearance.
Lee S. Anderson,
Fort Worth
Swamp draining
What good is it to “drain the (Washington) swamp” if you refill it with Wall Street’s refuse?
Donny Carr,
Colleyville
Trump’s character
It may be that there is more to learn from the recent election of Donald Trump than the idea that politically we are a seriously divided nation.
His approach to campaigning took advantage of personal characteristics that are often ignored in our personal lives and in the political arena.
Too often, candidates build a carefully canned speech that minimizes the risk of saying the wrong thing, when it should be clear that we love characters who are impulsive and spontaneous.
And it has long been argued by some that those who absolve themselves of all wrong tend to be more appreciated by the public.
It may be that our moments are made great by our manners and actions that come from spontaneity that forgets the propriety of the occasion and makes the moment great.
It has often been observed that to be exceptional, you must be a non-conformist — and no one has been more so than our president-elect.
Harry Ledbetter, Hurst
Conservative power
“Trump picks conservatives …” (Nov. 19 headline)
Really? That is news?
When Obama started his 2008 appointments, did the headline say, “Obama picks liberals”?
After eight years, it appears the silent majority conservatives have regained their compass and will now be a force to contend with.
Brent Beal, Keller
Changing priorities
On Nov. 9, we accepted Donald Trump as our president.
That does not mean we endorse all his programs, social or economic. Hillary won the popular vote; Trump won the electoral college. Trump did not receive a mandate.
A lot of protesters are voters who want Trump and Congress to remember these people and their issues, needs and wants when planning the administrations agenda.
The stalemate of the last eight years was caused by a Congress that publicly vowed to do whatever it took to cause President Obama to fail.
For example, Obama tried to get funding to fix infrastructure. Congress would not pass it.
Infrastructure is near the top of Trump’s list. Now, Congress is all in.
How the worm has turned.
Grace N. Ledford,
Arlington
