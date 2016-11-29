Doubt or Trust Trump?

Doubt Trump? …
Donald Trump now claims the powers of a dictator before he has even taken office.
He will obey none of the laws of our republic.
The Constitution, he says, allows him to do anything he pleases.
Amazingly, all the Republicans he has tapped for his government so far grab for his leadership despite the awful names with which he smeared them. No pride in this group of people.
What happened to the home of the brave and the land of the free? Where are the patriots like those who built this nation?
There is silence so far except for the marchers.
Betty W. Fay,
Fort Worth
Please direct me to a list of all of Mr. Trump’s campaign promises.
I would like to print it out and see over the next four years what he implements, what he modifies, and what he denies he promised.
Gabrielle Gordon,
Keller
A federal magistrate judge in San Antonio told new citizens to leave the country if they don’t like Donald Trump being president-elect.
Isn’t he aware that Americans have the right to dislike anyone and anything they want, even the president?
Kay Fulgham,
Fort Worth
… or trust Trump?
The beat goes on with the crying, whining and gnashing of teeth over the election of Donald Trump.
I find it curious that those that complain the loudest about Trump being an unqualified and inexperienced billionaire businessman are the same people who gleefully elected someone who had never held a real job.
Cherita Goodman,
Mansfield
Every president since 1945 accepted America’s role as protector of the free world.
They did things differently, but always with our role in mind.
As a result, the communist empire fell and the economy thrived.
Obama gave up that role and the world is in much worse shape. Every president since George H.W. Bush has lacked foreign policy experience.
Trump is no exception.
With retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn as national security adviser and hopefully a knowledgeable secretary of state, perhaps he can get things back on track.
Rick Weintraub,
Arlington
A stark difference between Democrats and Republicans has come to light.
Democrats, and liberals in particular, display immense sympathy — that is, they really do care about the suffering, problems, and misfortune of others.
They are sympathetic towards those less fortunate, the impoverished, the needy, and world issues.
They talk a good game, but their actions do little to solve problems.
Republicans, and conservatives in particular, display more empathy — the ability to understand and share another’s experiences, feelings and emotions.
This understanding and reflection leads to actions that benefit those in need.
Empathy, not sympathy, is what we need. Actions speak louder than words.
Watch the next four years, and you will see the difference.
Mark Bronson,
Fort Worth
