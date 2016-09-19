Bedford taxes; smoking bans; vote Libertarian

Bedford taxes
Regarding the potential of a Bedford property tax rollback: Socialist liberal political philosophy is to have others pay for the amenities they perceive as enhancing their quality of life.
As Margaret Thatcher once said, the problem with socialism is that “they always run out of other people’s money.”
Taxpayers should only be required to pay for essential facilities and services that benefit everyone. Facilities and services that are only used by a small minority of the population should be acquired through private sources and/or financed by user fees.
Take a look at the deplorable conditions and financial dilemma of cities such as Detroit, Chicago or San Francisco for clear and concise evidence that socialist policies, with government attempting to do everything for everybody, just don’t work.
The federal government has reached the point of no return with a $20 trillion debt incurred by trying to take care of everyone from womb to tomb.
The Bedford council needs to wake up, smell the coffee and not get trapped into the same financial dilemma and deplorable conditions that prevail in socialist-dominated governments.
Jeff Cason, Bedford
Smoking bans
Smoking bans have been put in place legally in order to protect the health of employees.
I have repeatedly asked my local, state and federal representatives how employees of bars/nightclubs differ from those in offices, grocery stores, retail shops or malls. In reply I have received only silence.
I’m a musician who was forced to stop working clubs due to the horrific adverse effects that prolonged exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke had on my health. I’ve lost thousands in income.
It is way past time that Texas at least tried to catch up to the rest of the country.
Stephen L. Kelly, Arlington
Vote Libertarian
I will wake up Nov. 9 knowing that I voted for the candidate who did not win.
But I will have slept well that Tuesday night knowing that I did not aid nor abet either of the two most undesirable candidates I have ever witnessed.
My voting record goes back to Carter/Ford and my electoral memory goes back as far as Johnson/Goldwater.
I will vote my conscience. I will vote for the nominee who is not an arrogant, untrustworthy liar.
I will vote Johnson/Weld on the presidential slate and every Libertarian I see on the ballot, including Mark Miller for Railroad Commission.
Let Gary Johnson debate and end the two-party duopoly!
Rob Witherspoon, Graham
