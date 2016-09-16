Cheers and Jeers

Jeers: To TCU for sadly providing a history student internship with Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. As members of the Frog Club and Silver Frogs and as season football ticket holders, we urge the university to offer student internships at nearby Mother & Unborn Baby Care, Fort Worth Pregnancy Center, Pregnancy Lifeline and Catholic Charities.
Larry & Mary Matl,
Edgecliff Village
Cheers: To TCU for respecting the diversity of its student body in providing internships. I don’t see anything Christian in trying to force my religious beliefs on others.
Rita Cotterly, Fort Worth
Cheers: To my physical therapist Katie Rasmussen and her student Brenda Kinzler at Texas Rehabilitation Hospital, who worked tirelessly to ensure my well-being once I was released to go home. My occupational therapist, Katie Salazar, was a constant source of encouragement. The techs, Stanley Hall and Aaron Green, always went above and beyond.
Mark Angle, Aledo
Cheers: To the owners and staff of the Skillet N’ Grill Restaurant on West Division Street in Arlington. They have hosted our senior men’s group (The Rusty Zipper Club) for years with wonderful food and outstanding service. Also, the owner contributes to our Mission Arlington Bicycle Fund every week.
Don Henderson,
Arlington
Cheers: To Andrew and Kevin, who gave witness statements to a police officer investigating my accident in Arlington. It is encouraging to know that there are good people who will get involved.
Robert Castetter, Arlington
Cheers: To Dr. Paula Foland at Foland Veterinary Services. She was concerned about anesthesia when our 14-year-old dachshund recently needed stitches in his ear. So she volunteered to spend time trying to calm him down, and do the stitches without putting him under.
Mary Lou O’Shea,
Weatherford
Cheers: To the Polytechnic High School cheerleaders for holding three to four fundraisers weekly to earn money to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York. The Macy’s invitation gave Poly 60 days to raise $37,000. Let’s come together with additional support.
Judy Simpson,
North Richland Hills
Jeers: To FOX Sports Southwest airing the Rangers games. They very seldom show anyone singing our national anthem. Instead, the network would rather air commercials to make a couple hundred bucks.
Dennis O’Gorman,
Colleyville
Cheers: To officers Morales, Johnson and Brannan of the Fort Worth police West Division. Two patrol cars shielded me and my car when a tire blew out on West Freeway. The officers changed the tire and I was only 30 minutes late for church. I’m sure my late husband joins me in heartfelt thanks.
Patricia Zeigler,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Peggy Grant at the Handley-Meadowbrook Community Center. She leads participants in exercising with a smile and a happy feeling that stays with you all day long.
Victoria Davis, Fort Worth
Jeers: To an airline with no leg room and narrow seats. I would like to sit next to the CEO on my next flight.
Greg Smiley, Southlake
Cheers: To Mr. Baker and the staff at Baker Funeral Home. They invited my daughter and me in from the 101-degree heat after we had a blowout. Mr. Baker himself helped me later to the shade of a tree before we climbed into the tow truck for the trip home.
Stella Gilleland, Burleson
Cheers: To Collections Jewelry in Saginaw. This spring they did a wonderful job of combining my ruby heart ring with my deceased husband’s wedding band. Recently the small center ruby fell out. Collections graciously replaced the small ruby at no additional charge.
Eudora (Dory) Adams,
Newark
Cheers: To the Aug. 28 op-ed column from Planned Parenthood on protection from the Zika virus. Once the smoke of partisan rhetoric clears, it becomes apparent that Planned Parenthood staff continue to provide quality services for women and their families, as they have for 100 years.
Frances Lyle, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the staff at Firestone in North East Mall. I discovered around 4:30 p.m. that my brake lights would not go off. I called Firestone and I was told that I could bring my car in. They fixed the problem in about 30 minutes and did it for free.
Terri Estes, Fort Worth
Cheers: To writer John Crisp for his comments about President Obama’s presidency. It’s refreshing during this historically negative campaign to be reminded of the positive accomplishments made through his optmistic leadership.
Doris Casey, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the nice lady who paid for my state inspection at the Euless Jiffy Lube. The young attendant was almost as excited about this surprise as this 87-year-old was. Your generosity made my day.
Marge Crow, Euless
Cheers: To Beth Fultz, children’s education director at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church for leading the wonderful performance of the musical Bones. Based on the scriptures from Ezekiel’s visions, the program had music, drama, dance and a live band. A special percussion piece, “Dem Dry Bones,” was very entertaining.
Amy Vanderpoel, Benbrook
Cheers: To all athletes who respect our country and the American flag by standing at attention for the playing of the national anthem as well as those who put their hand over their heart and those who actually sing the national anthem.
Larry Cowan, Colleyville
Cheers: To the Fort Worth Police Department for not buying a helicopter made in France when we build the best and safest helicopter in the world at Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth.
Keith McDaniel, Saginaw
Jeers: To the Weatherford City Council for its predatory actions toward tiny Brock. They scheduled a required annexation meeting, met behind closed doors, reconvened, announced the vote, and adjourned the public meeting. We are neighbors. We sit in church together and shop in Weatherford. Shame on you.
David Carter,
Weatherford
Cheers: To Horacio Paral from Devil Dog’s Concrete, who saw me at a local home improvement store struggling to load bags of charcoal into my SUV. He and his young son loaded them for me. Thank you, Horacio, for such nice manners and a good example for your son.
Judy Jackstadt, Arlington
Cheers: To the person who found me in the parking lot of Queen Nails. I had fallen and hit my head. They called 911 and an ambulance arrived. I never had a chance to thank them. It’s reassuring to know good Samaritans still exist.
Suzanne Raymond,
Arlington
Cheers: To Chaz of Lasiter Plumbing. Chaz repaired a leaky faucet in our bathroom for $175. Another plumbing company said it would cost close to $1,000 to repair the leaky faucet. Being retired and on limited income, we really appreciate the good service and the fair price.
Diann Nowland, Euless
Cheers: To the men who not only helped to get me when my Nissan Xterra died on Northeast Loop 820 and Rufe Snow Drive but were able to get me going and followed me home to see that I was safe. Thank you, North Richland Hills Truck 22 B Shift: Ken Mayfield, Rayburn Murphy, Todd Mays and K. Cloud.
Renee McDaniel, North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Dr. Jill McNeal and assistants, Reggie and Tara, at Westcreek Animal Clinic for their compassion and professionalism when I went through the unfortunate experience of having two beloved senior cats euthanized in the last month. I highly recommend Westcreek for anyone looking for a good veterinarian.
Rosie Strother, Crowley
Cheers: To Nebraska Furniture Mart for closing on national holidays in order to give its employees a deserved and needed day off.
Dale Niedbalski, Crowley
Jeers: To Dallas for its “cattle drive.” After all the years they looked down their noses at Cowtown. Too late to change your heritage.
Jerry Schmidt, Cleburne
