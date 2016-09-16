Terrorism bill; TCU lessons; Constitution

Terrorism bill
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is fired up about getting a bill passed that will allow victims’ families to sue sponsors of terrorism.
Sounds good in theory, but trying to sue a nation has all kinds of issues, both legal and trade-related.
Kudos to Cornyn for his efforts.
Now why did he and his GOP buddies fight tooth and nail against the James Zadroga 9-11 Health and Compensation Act?
This was a bill to provide lifetime health benefits for first responders who were sickened by working the 9-11 site.
Oh, that’s right — we have an election in November.
Fred Gregory,
Arlington
TCU lessons
Regarding TCU’s history student internship at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas: Nowell Donovan, vice chancellor for academic affairs, said TCU provides “diverse learning opportunities that encompass a multitude of topics.”
That standard of “diversity” would allow internships with the Ku Klux Klan, Satan worshipers, et cetera. TCU can say no to such organizations. And it can and should say no to Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood is the leading killer of babies. They try to make people believe they benefit pregnant girls, but in reality they cause them a lifetime of regret and sorrow.
After all is said and done, this is a pro-life-vs.-pro-abortion issue. TCU is on the pro-abortion side, and I hope it does not stay there.
John Byrne,
Arlington
I am 82 years old, born when my dad was in seminary at TCU. I am clergy and have three TCU degrees.
TCU’s part of the Christian community is more inclusive than those who are opposed to Planned Parenthood.
Our particular congregation was instrumental in starting the Tarrant County Community of Churches, now Tarrant Churches Together. We now include Catholics, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhists, and many others, all colors and ethnic groups as well as the LGBTQ community.
I support Planned Parenthood as a group concerned for women (and some men) in our community who are in real need of healthcare, and at this time in their lives are not able to afford what most of us take for granted.
It was recently reported that maternal deaths in Texas have dramatically increased.
Our culture in the last several decades has a more mature view of sexual relationships and love. Many of us believe it is a gift from a loving God of a special way to love each other.
Family planning is routine for many families. Planned Parenthood helps others be able to do just that.
Judy Crow O’Donnell,
Fort Worth
Constitution
Your editorial board is against a convention of the states for amending the constitution for two reasons: There are no rules, and some “bad” amendments might be proposed.
You correctly note that two-thirds of the states need to support the convention before it can happen and any amendments proposed need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states to take effect.
How can a “bad” amendment be passed if three-fourths of the states must ratify it? Maybe if three-fourths of the states approve an amendment, it’s “good.”
Regarding rules, there aren’t any now, but participant states must agree to rules before the convention happens.
The convention of the states mechanism was placed in our Constitution by the framers and provides a mechanism for states to check federal government overreach, which is currently out of control.
Why not use it? Nothing bad will happen if three-fourths of the states must approve.
Gilbert Fox,
North Richland Hills
