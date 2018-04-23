Don't make fixing potholes a partisan squabble

Traditionally, candidates in municipal and school board elections come without partisan labels. Voters walk into polling places and cast ballots for the person who will do the best job helping homeless or making sure students can read.
So, we think voters should pretty much discount the Tarrant County Republican Party effort to make party loyalty a deciding factor in the May 5 election. The GOP is distributing the primary voting history of candidate's on the ballot, putting an unnecessary, partisan spin on what is typically an apolitical process.
What difference does it make if someone is a Democrat or a Republican when making sure the trash is collected? Does party preference really matter if you want to ensure kids get hot, nutritious lunches at school? We don't think so.
Nobody worries about a sewer system until it doesn't work, then Republicans and Democrats alike react the same way: Get it fixed.
Voters need to see the GOP list for what it really is — a litmus test. It also should be viewed as a clarion call for citizens to educate themselves about the candidates. Since turnout in city and school board elections historically is very low, a few votes influenced by these lists could effect an election's outcome.
Last year, the Tarrant GOP put out a similar list that initially misspelled names and mistakenly reported candidates' voting history. This year, Tarrant County Republican Party Chairman Tim O'Hare said they've reviewed the information with a "fine tooth comb" and it's accurate.
"Although local elections are officially non-partisan, party affiliation is a strong indicator as to how a candidate will govern," an introduction to the GOP's four-page list states. The Tarrant County Democrats last year put out its own list. This year, it decided not to do so.
"There is no such thing anymore as a non-partisan race," O'Hare said in an interview. "While they may not put an R' and D' by their name, Democrats are helping Democrats and Republicans are helping Republicans."
We don't agree.
Fort Worth has been admirably served by mayors with Republican and Democratic pedigrees. Former mayors Ken Barr and Mike Moncrief are Democrats who enjoyed the support of more than a few Republicans. Mayor Betsy Price garners votes from Democrats even though she ran as a Republican for Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector.
And how accurate is a list like this in gauging a political philosophy? There are people who vote in both primaries, or maybe none at all, to avoid having a partisan label.
We've heard the argument that with such a low voter turnout in local elections — in Tarrant County 5 to 9 percent since 2013 — any information is valuable. But this information injects the kind of division that has created government paralysis in Washington D.C.. Why would we want to replicate it at city halls in Arlington, Colleyville and Southlake?
A pothole doesn't know a political party.
