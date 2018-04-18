Let's use our laws to fight discrimination in Fort Worth

The Star-Telegram’s coverage of complaints about the Varsity Tavern selectively using a dress code to ban people of color had us wondering: why is this hurtful behavior being tolerated?
The City’s Human Relations Ordinance makes it unlawful for bars to refuse admission based on a person’s race or because of a dress code that isn’t clearly posted and equitably enforced.
Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa says he’s aware of similar discrimination complaints in recent months aimed at several bars in the West 7th Street area. Angry patrons have also vented on Facebook and Twitter.
But without a formal, written complaint Costa says the city has no power to launch an investigation that could lead to a $500 penalty for each incident.
Costa is urging aggrieved individuals to take that step and report incidents of discrimination to the city. We encourage the same. Here’s a link to the online complaint form. The city’s human rights unit will also accept in-person complaints.
Let’s use the laws we have to get the attention of those who wrongly think it’s OK to discriminate. Ultimately, though, let’s find ways to build respect among diverse groups so that we don’t need to investigate and penalize wrongdoers.
Fort Worth wants to build its reputation as a destination for international visitors and businesses. Telling certain people they’re not welcome won’t do that.
