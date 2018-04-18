Vote yes for H-E-B school bonds and junior high upgrades

Hurst-Euless-Bedford schools are still growing, and that's a good thing.
We believe district leaders have a solid case for asking voters to say "yes" to a $199 million bond proposal on May 5.
If voters approve the bonds, the district will add two new elementary schools, one on East Midway Drive in north Euless and another off River Trails Boulevard in a part of the district covering far east Fort Worth.
The bonds also would refurbish and upgrade the aging 1970s-era junior highs, all built when Hurst, Bedford and Euless were just emerging suburbs.
If the bonds are approved, the property tax rate for an average H-E-B homeowner would go up about $164 per year. That's about 50 cents per day on top of current appraisal increases. If you're 65 or over, the school taxes on your home would not go up if you have filed the proper exemptions.
Like neighboring Birdville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford is a conservative district that has been careful with public dollars. According to the Texas comptroller's debt transparency web site, the district's debt-per-student ratio is much lower than in other comparable suburban Texas districts.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends a vote for the H-E-B school bond.
Comments