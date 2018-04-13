Want to reduce your property taxes? Here’s how

SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram Engagement/Opinion Editor Shelley Kofler sits down with Chief Appraiser for the Tarrant Appraisal District Jeff Law to talk about how Tarrant County assesses property values. Find out methods the county uses to come up with a number. Lena Blietz

Star-Telegram Engagement/Opinion Editor Shelley Kofler sits down with Chief Appraiser for the Tarrant Appraisal District Jeff Law to talk about how Tarrant County assesses property values. Find out methods the county uses to come up with a number. Lena Blietz