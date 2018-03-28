Some rented bikes are like grackles, making a mess where they gather

The fluorescent green, yellow and orange bikes rented in bike-sharing programs in Dallas are migrating to other cities. They’ve been spotted abandoned along streets in Arlington and Fort Worth.

That should be enough to caution officials about introducing dockless bike sharing in Tarrant cities.

In Dallas, these bike sharing programs allow users to enjoy the bikes without parking them in bike rental stalls. The bikes are simply left on a corner, parking lots or near businesses. There is a timer on the bike, users pay money and once that amount of time is gone, the mechanism attached to the bike locks the wheel. Then someone else using a cell phone app can use that bike and do the same.

Nifty, right?

The problem is that users can, and do, literally leave bikes wherever they choose — even, 35 miles away in Fort Worth.

These bikes have become the Metroplex’s new grackle problem.

In downtown Dallas, there aren’t many corners without an abandoned pile of bikes. It’s unsightly and potentially dangerous when riders leave the bikes in the middle of pathways or too close to the street.

Fort Worth currently has a dockable bike program where riders use a credit card to rent the bike.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said the city might include dockless bikes but not if that leads to cycles being dumped all over the place.

“We’re going to have to figure out how to sort it out,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price told Star-Telegram reporters Bill Hanna and Sandra Baker. “We’re not going to have them dropped off in the right-of-way and piled in parks.”

We’re glad Fort Worth and Arlington are thinking ahead. The ease of using dockless bike-sharing would be great in Tarrant County but riders need to be courteous of where they leave the bikes after enjoying them.