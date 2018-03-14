Judge's shocking behavior demands scrutiny

“Hit him.”
That’s the chilling phrase state District Judge George Gallagher used to order that unruly defendant Terry Lee Morris be shocked with stun cuffs, sending up to 50,000 volts through his body.
It’s a phrase with consequences that are now reverberating throughout the judicial system, raising questions about humane prisoner treatment, and whether the judge had other options for controlling the defendant’s wild behavior. We think he did.
Here’s more of the story.
Morris, 54, was throwing a fit during his 2016 trial for sexting a 15-year-old girl. He was demanding Gallagher recuse himself. He wanted his attorney fired. Morris even refused to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. His trial was turning into an episode of the Jerry Springer Show.
Gallagher, to get Morris to calm down and behave, ordered him to be zapped . Not once, but three times. Morris, complaining of being “tortured,” decided to stay in his cell for most of his trial. Eventually, a jury gave him a 60-year sentence.
Gallagher has already received a sharp rebuke from a state appeals court. Calling his actions “extreme and outrageous” the court ruled Gallagher improperly used the stun cuffs to make Morris more obedient instead of enhancing courtroom security. The appeals court said Gallagher violated Morris’ constitutional rights and granted him a new trial.
We are stunned by Gallagher’s actions, too. A respected veteran judge, Gallagher has presided over other high-profile cases with difficult defendants without incident.
Gallagher clearly had other options. He could have held Morris in contempt and sent him out of the courtroom, telling him he could return if he refrained from further outbursts. Additional uniformed officers could have sat nearby, ready to humanely restrain him if he posed a security threat. The court could have ordered Morris be cuffed in a manner that would prevent him hurting himself or others.
Now, taxpayers may be hit with paying for another trial. And, despite the fact that there was overwhelming evidence to convict Morris at his first trial he may now walk free. The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office had no comment on whether or not it will appeal the decision.
But regardless of whether there’s an appeal, the use of stun cuffs in Tarrant County needs scrutiny.
We want the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department to openly review its stun cuff policy. Currently the department declines to discuss its use of the cuffs, citing security concerns.
While many courts across the country and Texas legally use these devices, the appeal court’s ruling properly raises an alarm.
“Never before have we seen any behavior like this, nor do we hope to ever see such behavior again,” the appeals court wrote. “We must speak out against it, lest we allow practices such as these to affront the very dignity of the proceeding we seek to protect and lead our courts to drift from justice to barbarism.”
We also believe the Texas Judicial Conduct Commission should investigate Gallagher’s actions. While the agency’s work is often confidential, this time it’s findings should be made available to the public.
The secrecy surrounding the use of this potentially dangerous form of punishment is wrong. Let’s examine what happened to Terry Lee Morris and use it to inform our future treatment of prisoners.
