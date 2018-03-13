Rex, come home to Fort Worth. We could use your talent

Rex — or should we say Mr. Tillerson:
Tuesday might have been a bit of a downer for you in Washington with the president dismissing you as Secretary of State. But now that you have the freedom to consider new opportunities and speak freely, our editorial board is urging you to come home to North Texas, to the beautiful home you and wife Renda have in Fort Worth.
We could use your high-level talents.
Fort Worth is in a rebuilding period, intent on competing more aggressively to attract the economic development interests that can provide cutting edge jobs and higher wagers. We want to think big — even globally. The skills and talents you gained as ExxonMobil’s CEO could help position our community to be more competitive. The next time an Amazon-type expansion is up for grabs you could be playing on our team.
And you’d feel right at home with other former and current executives whose companies continue building on Fort Worth’s rich history of oil and gas investment. Nevermind that ExxonMobil decided to move most of its XTO subsidiary and employees from downtown to Houston in 2017, shortly after you left the company for Washington. You know the “bidness” and could help ensure we’re part of the next wave in energy.
Area universities would be elated to welcome such a worldly government executive who has played a major role in global politics and diplomacy. Who better to learn from than a former Secretary of State who’s dealt with the aftermath of the Iran nuclear agreement; Russian election meddling; the latest Middle-East peace initiatives, and the threat of nuclear war at the hands of North Korea. It would be a badge of honor for our institutions to include your name on their rosters and your presence in their lecture halls.
No, you wouldn’t be at the center of international attention as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump sit down to talk, if in fact they do. But you could be an integral figure in Fort Worth, reinvigorating its philanthropic and nonprofit efforts, helping local leaders shape Cowtown for the future.
We know of your lifelong commitment to the Boy Scouts, where you served as national president. And you say you still believe in public service. Fort Worth offers plenty of opportunities for that, accompanied with a friendly, “Howdy, Welcome Home.”
Comments