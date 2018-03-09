Here’s how North Texans can help protect our schools

Most of us don’t think the threat of a school shooting is funny. But out there in social media land, the Feb. 14 massacre in Parkland, Florida, has unleashed a flood of threats from pranksters who get a vicarious thrill out of threatening to shoot up or blow up a school. They apparently get a jolt out of seeing officers show up on campus and the frenzied fear that ensues.
In the past month, Fort Worth schools and local police who provide security have had to scramble to track down the sources of at least 13 alarming threats.
“We can’t take a chance,” said Clint Bond, Exec.Dir. External & Emergency Communications. Police couldn’t immediately say whether the threats led to the discovery of weapons or arrests.
Bond says when school threats are discovered police resources are diverted in a rush to find the offender who is promising harm. Officers go to the suspect’s residence and often search the premises for weapons and other evidence. In the meantime, a school may be locked down and students moved to areas of greater safety.
Never miss a local story.
In a letter sent to parents Friday and published in today’s opinion pages, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner says the false alarms are dangerous. In addition to costing police time and resources, they cause emotional damage to students and can result in injury as police treat them as valid.
We join the superintendent in asking everyone in our community to help stop the pranks and identify anyone who might be serious about attacking our schools.
Scribner is urging parents to talk to their children and impress the need to take conversations and social media messages about potential attacks seriously.
Resist the urge to re post threats on social media. That only heightens the frenzy.
Instead, students should report them immediately to a trusted adult- a parent, police officer or school official.
While the debate over arming teachers and banning assault weapons continues, practicing awareness and being prepared to report threats - even though they might turn out to be false- is an easy, preemptive thing to do.
Many students are beginning spring break next week. It’s a time when social media may be ramped up, and a perfect time to be on the lookout for potential threats.
Comments