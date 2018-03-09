Are you near old gas lines like the one that exploded in Dallas? Atmos won’t say.

Soon after a natural gas explosion killed a 12-year old girl and Atmos Energy began evacuating a northwest Dallas neighborhood, it was logical to ask the question: Do old leaky steel pipes sit beneath my house?
You'd think Atmos would want residents to know, and to be more vigilant. But the company is mum on where old, potentially faulty pipes may be located.
If you live in Fort Worth, an immediate answer isn’t coming from city officials, either. Their response: Call Atmos.
So, almost as tragic as the death and danger in Dallas is Atmos’ refusal to share safety information with customers, even though company officials commonly say their first priority is safety.
Never miss a local story.
Residents in Fort Worth and around the state have a right to know if their houses or neighborhoods may be In a danger zone.
It’s not like this all should come as a surprise. Long before the last month’s explosion in Dallas Atmos knew there was a problem.
Old steel and cast iron pipes have been an issue for years, especially in neighborhoods built in the 1940’s and 1950’s. The contracting and expanding of North Texas’ clay soil puts pressure on pipes, creating cracks that can lead to leaks. The recent heavy rains made that situation more acute.
The Star-Telegram asked Atmos if Fort Worth has problems with its old pipes and the company has a schedule for replacing them. Initially, the company declined to comment. It later sent a statement saying only that it has invested more than $1 billion in repairs system wide.
“Each year we remain focused on enhancing the safety and reliability of our natural gas system through infrastructure investment,” the statement said.
So where have they replaced old pipes and made repairs? Where does the old pipe still exist? Will the company contact residents living above those gas lines and make them aware of the potential danger?
The Star-Telegram did obtain an internal email from Construction Superintendent Mark Stefanik for the Fort Worth Public Works Department. Stefanik says Atmos plans to replace up to 11 miles of Fort Worth pipeline in 2018. We have no idea where the pipe is located and if more needs to be replaced.
Mayor Betsy Price told the council that she’s been in regular contact with Atmos and that the company is three years from wrapping up a decade-long program for replacing old pipes. She said the utility has completed work downtown, near Texas Christian University and on the north side. “They don’t think there’s any areas in Fort Worth that fits the profile in Dallas,” Price said.
That’s cold comfort.
Atmos and the city owe us all a better explanation of what is going on in our communities and throughout the system.
In its statement to the Star-Telegram the company said the Dallas situation was an “extraordinary set of circumstances of geology and hydrology” and that there is “no evidence” that it exists elsewhere in the system. But how can we be sure?
That’s not enough. We need and deserve to know more.
Comments