Texas Democrats are competing again and that's good for democracy

We’ve heard the excuses for not voting for years: the system is rigged; politicians don’t do what they say they’ll do; my vote doesn’t count.
This primary has been proof that an increasing number of voters are finally realizing they can only hold elected officials responsible and get the government they want if they are present and voting. That's especially true of some Democrats who've skipped elections for years because they didn't think they could win in a red enclave like Texas.
But statewide in this primary Democrats out-voted Republicans in early balloting, a sign that both of our major political parties are ready to compete. And that's good. Competition forces elected officials to listen to the voters or face their retribution.
There are some big issues to consider at the ballot box as we move toward primary runoff races and the November general election.
Never miss a local story.
Which candidates should we send to Washington as Congress adopts policies on immigration; NAFTA and trade; and firearm safety? Who do we want in Austin as the legislature tees up to tackle school funding and vouchers; access to healthcare; and proposals to cut property taxes?
Round two for runoffs among primary contenders is May 22. Let’s set another record for turning out.
Comments