Time almost up on one way to change politics

If you don't like what you see in politics, do something about it.
In particular, if you don't like the disruptors and populists on both sides playing to anger instead of ambition, do something about it.
Texas residents have until this Monday to file as candidates in the March 2018 Primary Election.
While candidates play to both extremes, there's room in the big middle for people who have a desire to lead in a positive way.
Never miss a local story.
So if you want to see change — encourage thoughtful people to file for public office.
At the national level, a rare local congressional seat is open. The most powerful local Texas Senate seat is on the ballot, along with all U.S. and Texas House seats.
At the local level, county officials responsible for the management and budget are on the ballot, along with a special election for county tax assessor collector.
So if you want to see change, encourage constructive leaders who want to serve their communities to throw their hats into to the ring.
Early voting starts February 20, 2018 and Election Day is March 6, 2018.
Comments