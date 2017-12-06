Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at an event where he announced his bid for re-election, Friday, July 14, 2017, in San Antonio.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at an event where he announced his bid for re-election, Friday, July 14, 2017, in San Antonio. Eric Gay AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at an event where he announced his bid for re-election, Friday, July 14, 2017, in San Antonio. Eric Gay AP

Editorials

Time almost up on one way to change politics

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

December 06, 2017 05:50 PM

If you don't like what you see in politics, do something about it.

In particular, if you don't like the disruptors and populists on both sides playing to anger instead of ambition, do something about it.

Texas residents have until this Monday to file as candidates in the March 2018 Primary Election.

While candidates play to both extremes, there's room in the big middle for people who have a desire to lead in a positive way.

So if you want to see change — encourage thoughtful people to file for public office.

At the national level, a rare local congressional seat is open. The most powerful local Texas Senate seat is on the ballot, along with all U.S. and Texas House seats.

At the local level, county officials responsible for the management and budget are on the ballot, along with a special election for county tax assessor collector.

So if you want to see change, encourage constructive leaders who want to serve their communities to throw their hats into to the ring.

Early voting starts February 20, 2018 and Election Day is March 6, 2018.

