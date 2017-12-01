Twenty-eight states plus the District of Columbia have enabled the use of marijuana to treat PTSD, and the number has doubled just in the last two years amid increasingly visible advocacy from veterans' groups.
Twenty-eight states plus the District of Columbia have enabled the use of marijuana to treat PTSD, and the number has doubled just in the last two years amid increasingly visible advocacy from veterans' groups. Jennifer Peltz AP
Twenty-eight states plus the District of Columbia have enabled the use of marijuana to treat PTSD, and the number has doubled just in the last two years amid increasingly visible advocacy from veterans' groups. Jennifer Peltz AP

Editorials

Get the ball rolling to expand medical marijuana in Texas

By The Editorial Board

December 01, 2017 06:17 PM

UPDATED December 02, 2017 07:09 PM

Within weeks an estimated 150,000 Texas patients suffering from untreatable epilepsy will have a new means of relief.

Cannabidiol (CBD), a form of medical marijuana, will finally be delivered to patients who qualify under the state’s very strict guidelines. The CBD reduces or halts convulsive epileptic seizures but doesn’t get the patients stoned.

Right now, the treatment will be available only for certain epilepsy patients, and it’s highly controlled.

We believe availability should be expanded for treatment of other conditions when there’s evidence those patients can be helped. We urge state lawmakers to begin work through the political and medical hurdles now so they can make that happen when they meet in 13 months.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There are several state legislators already gearing up for the debate and Texas Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, will be a leading voice.

Klick co-authored the 2015 legislation known as the Compassionate Use Act, which is making CBD available. She told the Star-Telegram Editorial Board it was initially “hard to sell this idea” to some Republican leaders including the governor and lieutenant governor. Skeptics worried that medical marijuana could be abused.

Klick said research provided evidence that CBD would benefit patients with epilepsy. She didn’t support an unsuccessful bill last year for treating other conditions, citing “inadequate research.”

Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio, authored that 2017 bill, which would have made medical marijuana available in Texas to treat about 20 “debilitating medical conditions” including cancer, traumatic brain injury, autism and post-traumatic stress disorder. Menendez was especially vocal about expanding use for veterans with PTSD.

“Would we rather have them doped up on opioids?” Menendez asked the editorial board. “We have an opioid crisis in this country.”

Menendez said research can be skewed to benefit pharmaceutical companies and others who may not support greater availability of medical marijuana. He wants physicians to decide which patients receive the treatment.

On one thing, however, Klick and Menendez agree: There needs to be more state-sanctioned research into the effectiveness of medical marijuana. The federal government won’t support that research because it still considers marijuana illegal, even though 29 states have approved its use in some form.

Klick said she’s already working on a bill

“Texas is well-positioned with Tier One universities. They can do the research into cannabis,” she said. Klick believes private funding, not state tax dollars, will pay for the work.

While Menendez said much of the necessary evidence for expanding medical marijuana use is already available, he learned last session how difficult convincing lawmakers will be.

He said Klick’s idea for doing some home-grown research sounds like a good idea to get the ball rolling.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

We urge Klick, Menendez and other like-minded lawmakers to put their heads together soon and identify common goals. The groundwork for getting this done must be laid before lawmakers convene in 2019.

This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. There are ailing people in Texas who need relief.

Let’s help them get it.

More Videos

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Pause
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:27

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook 1:46

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

  • Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas

    Over a thousand gathered Saturday at Burnett Park and marched to the Tarrant County Courthouse to push for legalization. Video by Matthew Martinez.

Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas

Over a thousand gathered Saturday at Burnett Park and marched to the Tarrant County Courthouse to push for legalization. Video by Matthew Martinez.

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Pause
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:27

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook 1:46

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

  • 'Our world has been turned upside down'

    Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa's mother, Valerie, relives the night her son was killed. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

'Our world has been turned upside down'

View More Video