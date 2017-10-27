If you want access to games, be respectful

No matter what form, bullying and hateful speech is never funny, appropriate or acceptable.
This might sound a lesson we learn as children in grade school. A lesson adults should know.
But on Thursday the Star-Telegram’s Ryan Osborne reported on a sports web broadcaster that called teenagers on an opposing team names and mocked their weight.
Last week, Mark Banton, who calls games for satellite radio station JacketRadio.com, attended an Arlington Seguin Football game where he called the Seguin Cougars players “Cougroes.”
He also mocked the cheerleaders’ weight.
That a grown man would use racist and derogatory terms when speaking about children is
unfathomable. Bullying at any level is inexcusable, and adults know better.
Not only did this announcer use derogatory language toward children that will last far longer than the weekend, he created a potentially hostile environment for students and their families.
You can stand up and speak out for the Seguin players, cheerleaders and others who are treated poorly. Give them your voice, lend your support, be vocal when you see this type of behavior.
Everyone can work against normalizing this behavior.
It is unclear if Banton made previous comments this year, the first that JacketRadio.com broadcast Cleburne’s games. We do know he is no longer affiliated with the station and will not call Cleburne games.
Schools and districts determine who receives rights and credentials for sports events (the Star-Telegram covers hundreds of events each year). Though they don’t always require broadcasting permits, the Editorial Board suggests there should be a process that enables evaluation of those who will report from the sidelines.
Though UIL doesn’t govern non-playoff games, school districts can engage in a vetting process. There should be a zero-tolerance policy similar to what students have to adhere to.
Because who wants to go to a high school football game just to hear an adult broadcaster mock children and call them racist names? That isn’t the Friday night football we hold dear.
Going to a high school football game is part of the high school experience, it’s part of the fiber and culture of living in Texas. And it’s also still an educational setting.
Education, personal betterment, learning how to work as a team — these are the goals of high school sports, not the selfish entertainment of a single individual.
Comments