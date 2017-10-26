Have thoughts about the Nov. 7 election?

The Nov. 7 general election is just around the corner, and as Anna Tinsley reported earlier this month fewer people will vote.
Which is a shame — and something we strive to remedy.
This election includes seven constitutional amendments and, at the local level, money for parks, schools and more for affected citizens.
Potential voters don’t always see the impact of a measure when reading a ballot item. It’s hard to put how a property tax break might be relevant to you if you’re not a homeowner or how better parks in your city are worth the money.
And that’s where you come in. Write a Letter to the Editor about how the Nov. 7 election will affect you. What does a school bond, liquor license or street improvement mean for us?
Having more community voices during this election season will help boost voters and awareness to the issues.
Letters to the Editor must be 150 words or less, and authors must provide full name, full address and a contact number for verification. Only full name and city will be published.
To submit a letter:
Either use our form at star-telegram.com/opinion or email us at letters@star-telegram.com.
If you don’t have access to a computer, you may also send via post to P.O. Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101.
