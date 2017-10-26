USPS letter carrier Diosdado Gabnat moving boxes of mail into his truck to begin delivery at a post office in Seattle in 2011.
USPS letter carrier Diosdado Gabnat moving boxes of mail into his truck to begin delivery at a post office in Seattle in 2011. Elaine Thompson AP
USPS letter carrier Diosdado Gabnat moving boxes of mail into his truck to begin delivery at a post office in Seattle in 2011. Elaine Thompson AP

Editorials

Have thoughts about the Nov. 7 election?

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

October 26, 2017 4:16 PM

The Nov. 7 general election is just around the corner, and as Anna Tinsley reported earlier this month fewer people will vote.

Which is a shame — and something we strive to remedy.

This election includes seven constitutional amendments and, at the local level, money for parks, schools and more for affected citizens.

Potential voters don’t always see the impact of a measure when reading a ballot item. It’s hard to put how a property tax break might be relevant to you if you’re not a homeowner or how better parks in your city are worth the money.

And that’s where you come in. Write a Letter to the Editor about how the Nov. 7 election will affect you. What does a school bond, liquor license or street improvement mean for us?

Having more community voices during this election season will help boost voters and awareness to the issues.

Letters to the Editor must be 150 words or less, and authors must provide full name, full address and a contact number for verification. Only full name and city will be published.

To submit a letter:

Either use our form at star-telegram.com/opinion or email us at letters@star-telegram.com.

If you don’t have access to a computer, you may also send via post to P.O. Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Our world has been turned upside down'

    Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa's mother, Valerie, relives the night her son was killed. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

'Our world has been turned upside down'

'Our world has been turned upside down' 6:29

'Our world has been turned upside down'
Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute 2:35

Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute
Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos 1:20

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos

View More Video