Editorials

No garage sale permits? Good.

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

October 13, 2017 5:22 PM

Fort Worth might do away with garage sale permits, which would free up some of the overwhelming workload of the city of Fort Worth’s development department.

The free permits don’t generate any city revenue, and it seems most people don’t worry about their neighbors having a permit as much as the frequency of garage sales.

So a lot of calls sent to the development department are complaints, and regardless of permit, code compliance handles them.

The resources to field calls and handle unbeneficial permits that can be used more efficiently in other places.

We would rather see important building permits be issued in a more timely manner — one of the issues that brought up this discussion before City Council — than time-consuming bureaucracy.

So cutting out garage sale permits? Great. And without the cumbersome and unnecessary permits, stricter code compliance fines could be the remedy for nervous communities.

Some surrounding cities, like Arlington, don’t require garage sale permits, and there isn’t a rampant chronic garage sale problem. Sure, there are a few offenders of frequent garage sales, but ultimately communities do a good job of policing the problem.

Perpetual garage sales, more than two a year in most places, fall under code compliance issues — just like a junked-out car or tall grass — and should be treated as such.

These are the small yet important steps to take to create a more efficient local government.

