A crowd watches performances at the North Texas Giving Day, an online effort soliciting donations for more than 2,000 area non-profit organizations, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth in 2016. Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram

Editorials

Keep the charity going with Giving Day

THE EDITORIAL BOARD

September 13, 2017 5:30 PM

Sept. 14 marks North Texas Giving Day — an annual call to action to help those in need.

Presented by the Communities Foundation of Texas, the ninth annual Giving Day provides awareness and avenues for North Texans to donate to a variety of charities and causes.

Last year, more than $37 million was donated to about 2,500 nonprofits.

There is still tremendous need in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and other recent natural disasters.

And there are other nonhurricane-related areas where a donation could go a long way.

Here are a few places where you could donate:

▪ Alzheimer’s Association

▪ Catholic Charities Fort Worth

▪ DRC

▪ FitWorth

▪ Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

▪ Helping Paws of North Texas

▪ Lena Pope

▪ Literacy United

And about 2,500 more charities available on the website. Some nonprofits are even offering to match the donation.

Give a little or a lot, but help out your fellow Texan on Thursday.

Check out #NTxGivingDay on Twitter to see more.

