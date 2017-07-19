Dana McCormick posts a sign in Parr Park to inform neighbors that some residents oppose building a bridge linking Heritage Avenue, a proposal that is part of a bond package.
Editorials

July 19, 2017 6:00 PM

A half-mile bridge that divides Grapevine

THE EDITORIAL BOARD

A bridge proposal has divided Grapevine.

More than 600 residents attended a meeting to discuss the $8.1 million bond project that would extend Heritage Avenue, a street that currently dead-ends both sides of Big Bear Creek and Parr Park.

Some residents think a new bridge would increase traffic and crime. Others fear it would ruin the nearby trees and trails. Still others think it would be convenient not to have to drive around a large swath of land.

The bridge is part of the $44.1 million bond coming up on a November ballot.

Transportation is an important aspect of a growing city. Shorter travel times and easier roads to navigate help build a city’s appeal.

Not only that, but this particular bridge would give buses a shorter commute to the bus barn and teenagers an alternative to the Texas 121 frontage road.

The safety of these young drivers and bus riders is worth the risk of traffic and graffiti.

There’s much good to come from this half-mile bridge. The naysayers shouldn’t convince Grapevine residents otherwise.

It would be in the best interest of Grapevine’s growth to keep this bridge project in the bond.

