Arlington race debacle proves every vote counts

Every vote counts.
We hear this mantra every election season because it’s true.
Ask recent Arlington City Council candidate Marvin Sutton.
He lost the open District 3 seat in the June 10 runoff to Roxanne Thalman by just two votes. Yes, two votes.
Sutton took 44.4 percent of the vote in the May 6 general election. But in a four-candidate race, that was shy of the 50 percent majority needed to win outright.
Arlington conducted a recount of the runoff vote, which reduced Thalman’s margin of victory from three votes to two.
Thalman still won and was sworn into office last month.
Sutton won’t accept defeat. He’s filed a suit against his opponent, attributing her victory to voter fraud and asking to be declared the victor.
He’s particularly concerned about mail-in votes, the majority of which went for Thalman in the run-off.
Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud — we know it’s been a problem in parts of North Texas.
But the simplest explanation is probably the right one in this case. Thalman got more votes. As Sutton admitted, between the general and the runoff, he and his campaign staffers didn’t knock on as many doors as his opponent.
North Texas has some of the worst voter turnout in local elections in the country. Fewer than 2,000 votes were cast in the runoff. So the lesson is clear: Vote.
