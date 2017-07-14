Police group’s attack on Fitzgerald is over the top

Officer Courtney Johnson (c), with FWPOA Pres. Sgt. Rick Van Houten (l) and CLEAT lawyer Terry Daffron (r), reads a statement during the conference. The Fort Worth Police Association held a press conference to discuss officer Courtney Johnson's firing by Chief Joel Fitzgerald, and low confidence in the chief by his officers, Thursday, July 12, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com