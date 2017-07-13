Court right to grant Panetti hearing

These facts are not in dispute.
Death Row inmate Scott Panetti is a murderer.
He brutally slaughtered his in-laws 25 years ago and should pay for his crime.
Panetti also has mental health issues.
A history of diagnoses, hospitalizations and voluntary commitments before the murders suggest he has suffered from mental health issues most of his life.
Still, he stood trial in 1995, and there is little to indicate his mental state has improved since his conviction and subsequent death sentence.
Panetti has not had a competency hearing since 2007 — the same year the U.S Supreme Court narrowed the criteria under which states can execute inmates whose mental competency is in question.
Thanks to a ruling this week by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, the lower court that previously denied further review of his health will have to take another look.
Good. Texas should not be executing people who suffer from mental health issues.
