Granger’s defense budget is a wise sale

As chairwoman of U.S. House Defense Appropriations, Rep. Kay Granger has proposed an impressive $658.1 billion spending bill.
The proposal is not only a smarter way to finance what can be cash-guzzling national security spending, but is also a bipartisan marvel in this polarizing political era.
When both sides of the aisles agree on anything, we should pay attention.
This is worth rallying behind.
This defense appropriations bill for fiscal year 2018 tacks on a bigger cost up front, but provides key programs the appropriate funding to be functional. Instead of patching up old battle machines, this bill provides enough money to replace the machines, give machinists more training and prevent issues down the line.
“Congress’s number one responsibility is to provide for the defense of this nation. It is this bill that fulfills that most fundamental constitutional duty,” Granger said in a news statement.
Granger told the Star-Telegram Editorial Board the proposal helps the U.S. Navy get the right vessels for the right type of war and works on fixing inefficiencies.
The bill provides $60 billion more than last year, and about $28 billion more than the president wanted to spend.
Granger said the U.S. military should not be funded to a number, but to need.
She has been a proponent of spending smarter — even if meant disagreeing with the White House. When President Donald Trump pitted the F-18 against the costly F-35, Granger stepped in and fought for more superior fighter jet.
Now, she wants to pump more money into modernization, training and salaries.
Granger also wants to replace maritime vessels — a risky move, but something much needed. She mentioned how some of the ships were meant for past wars and not properly equipped for a potential new one.
This bill also bodes well for Lockheed Martin and Bell Helicopter. Both companies will benefit from the appropriations, and it could lead to more job opportunities in the area.
This mammoth appropriations bill rebuilds our defense and is doing it in a smarter way than cutting finances or just throwing money at the problem.
