Yee-haw! We are called ‘Cowtown’ for a reason.

Fort Worth has come a long way since the soldiers under the command of U.S. Army Brevet Maj. Ripley Arnold built a military fort atop the Trinity River bluff.
From a small community more than 160 years ago to one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, there’s plenty to celebrate about Cowtown.
You name it, we have it: industry, tourism, great schools, fine dining, night life. It’s all here, a diverse community proud to call Fort Worth home.
But anchoring this rush to the future is always the thought, as we are reminded each year by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and the Herd’s daily cattle drive in the Stockyards, that we keep our heritage close to our hearts.
A local group of entrepreneurs has the right idea on how to keep that Old West feeling alive by riding their horses along the Trinity River trail.
People love the sight of horses galloping along the river banks and cowboys riding in to enjoy a bite to eat at one of the area’s many restaurants.
Restaurant managers certainly appreciate and welcome these men and women who gather each month for the love of horse riding and who also preserve an important tradition in our city.
“That’s what makes Fort Worth special”, said Laura Fernandez, manager of Press Cafe. “You don’t see that in Dallas.”
We couldn’t agree more. After all, this city is “Where the West Begins.”
