Some Texas lawmakers love short-term renters over stable neighborhoods

Some in the Texas Legislature would harm stable neighborhoods in the name of economic freedom.
Senate Bill 451 by state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, would nullify most city regulation of so-called “short-term rentals.”
Typically, that means property owners renting out rooms or entire homes for 30 days or less via such web-based services as Airbnb and HomeAway.
Fort Worth has such a regulation, whereby homeowners in residential neighborhoods must first apply for a bed-and-breakfast permit to provide such rentals.
Hancock complains that “local jurisdictions have created an inconsistent patchwork of rules and regulations across the state of Texas, causing confusion, barriers to participation in Texas’ tourism industry, and economic uncertainty.”
Where is it written that a homeowner in a residential neighborhood has a right to “participation in Texas’ tourism industry”?
Why is it that someone who owns a house in Arlington has a right to turn it over to a stream of short-term renters stopping by for events at AT&T Stadium that is greater than the rights of other owners to live in a peaceful, know-your-neighbors place?
SB 451 has passed the Senate and has been referred to a House committee. By rights, it should die there.
