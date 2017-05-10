Discrimination is not the answer to Texas child welfare, foster care problems

Immediate outrage over House Bill 3859 is easy.
The bill, approved Wednesday by the Texas House and sent to the Senate, would allow child welfare, adoption and foster care services to discriminate in the name of religion.
Critics quickly pointed to the dangers of state-sanctioned discrimination, most prominently mentioning the possibility that LGBT families would be denied the opportunity to adopt and/or LGBT children would be placed in homes where their sexual orientation is not accepted.
“But it doesn’t stop there,” wrote Kathy Miller, president of the liberal Texas Freedom Network, in a news release. “Providers could discriminate against people of other faiths and even block access to emergency contraception for teens who are victims of sexual assault.”
That’s all true, but it’s mostly on the outside edges of the problems Texas faces in foster care and adoption for thousands of kids every year who, because of abuse or neglect at home, come under the state’s care.
CPS removed almost 19,000 children from their homes last year.
Hundreds of children sleep in CPS offices because there are no foster homes or other placements for them. After so much trauma in their lives, many have deep emotional problems and need costly care.
CPS has long operated as a statewide system, but it has become clear that this system is too cumbersome to meet the need.
The Legislature is considering a new system under which Texas over time would be divided into regions, with family services and foster care in each region run by a private contractor supervised by the Department of Family and Protective Services.
It will be a huge challenge to find contractors to meet difficult regional needs and improve the prospects for children in the process. It is expected that some, perhaps many, will come from the faith community.
Some faith leaders are willing to help, but they say they can’t break the tenets of their faith. They want state protection from legal entanglements resulting from their work.
HB 3859 can’t be the best solution to this problem. Still, the problem is real and significant to the lives of thousands of Texas children.
The Senate must not rush on HB 3859. Texas can find a better way.
