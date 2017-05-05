Still time for mischief in the Legislature

If Texas legislators end this year’s session May 29 without doing any more damage than the “sanctuary cities” bill they approved and sent to Gov. Greg Abbott this past week, that will be bad enough.
Unfortunately, there’s plenty of time and opportunity for mischief left in the session.
Probably the best example is Senate Bill 2 by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, scheduled for a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Wednesday.
SB 2 is an 85-page opus aimed at tying the hands of local officials as they set budgets and tax rates to pay their bills, including public safety, economic development and street maintenance.
The bill is in part a reaction to rising property taxes spurred by sharply rising property values. That is a problem, but SB 2 is the wrong solution.
It’s the heavy hand of state government and artificial restraints, when the better answer is for local residents to pressure their elected local officials to lower tax rates — and if local officials aren’t responsive, elect new ones.
The “sanctuary cities” bill, Senate Bill 4 by Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, was sent to the governor on Thursday. Abbott is certain to sign it.
Its most controversial provision says police may ask about the immigration status of people they have “detained.”
That’s a much lower standard than the previous House language, which said officers could ask about immigration status only of someone they had arrested.
Minority communities fear the bill will open them to racial profiling and harassment.
Police chiefs across the state who argued against the bill are worried, too. The next step in this saga will probably be a lawsuit filed against a police department whose officer asked the wrong person in the wrong way at the wrong time.
Not all of the major bad legislation considered this session has passed, at least not yet.
Senate Bill 3, this year’s vehicle for sending public money to private schools, seems to be dead.
Senate Bill 6, dictating which restrooms transgender Texans may use, won’t pass in its original form.
Major good legislation is yet to come. House Bill 6 to overhaul the state’s child welfare system, is set for House floor debate on Monday.
Three weeks to go, and counting.
