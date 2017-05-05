Consider Star-Telegram Editorial Board’s Election Day recommendations

Saturday is Election Day for municipal and school board races and ballot issues across Texas.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board has studied closely contested races and issues and has published recommendations for voters to consider. Here’s a recap of our recommendations:
Arlington City Council
Mayor: Jeff Williams
District 3: Roxanne Thalman
District 4: Kathryn Wilemon
District 5: Lana Wolff
District 6: Michael Glaspie
Arlington propositions
For Proposition 1
Against Proposition 2
Arlington school board
Place 6: Bowie J. Hogg
Place 7: Kecia Mays
Burleson City Council
Mayor: Ken Shetter
Carroll school bonds
For the proposition
Fort Worth City Council
Mayor: Betsy Price
District 2: Carlos E. Flores
District 3: W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman
District 4: Cary Moon
District 5: Gyna Bivens
District 6: Jungus Jordan
District 7: Dennis Shingleton
District 8: Kelly Allen Gray
District 9: Ann Zadeh
Fort Worth school board
District 4: T.A. Sims
District 7: Norman Robbins
District 8: Jason Brown
District 9: Ashley Paz
Mansfield school board
Place 6: Darrell Sneed
Place 7: Courtney Lackey Wilson
Mansfield school bonds
For the proposition
Northwest school bonds
For the proposition
Tarrant County College board
District 3: Diane Patrick
Tarrant Water District board
(Three seats)
James Hill, Mary Kelleher and Jack L. Stevens
