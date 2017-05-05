Editorials

May 05, 2017 8:07 PM

Consider Star-Telegram Editorial Board’s Election Day recommendations

Saturday is Election Day for municipal and school board races and ballot issues across Texas.

The Star-Telegram Editorial Board has studied closely contested races and issues and has published recommendations for voters to consider. Here’s a recap of our recommendations:

Arlington City Council

Mayor: Jeff Williams

District 3: Roxanne Thalman

District 4: Kathryn Wilemon

District 5: Lana Wolff

District 6: Michael Glaspie

Arlington propositions

For Proposition 1

Against Proposition 2

Arlington school board

Place 6: Bowie J. Hogg

Place 7: Kecia Mays

Burleson City Council

Mayor: Ken Shetter

Carroll school bonds

For the proposition

Fort Worth City Council

Mayor: Betsy Price

District 2: Carlos E. Flores

District 3: W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman

District 4: Cary Moon

District 5: Gyna Bivens

District 6: Jungus Jordan

District 7: Dennis Shingleton

District 8: Kelly Allen Gray

District 9: Ann Zadeh

Fort Worth school board

District 4: T.A. Sims

District 7: Norman Robbins

District 8: Jason Brown

District 9: Ashley Paz

Mansfield school board

Place 6: Darrell Sneed

Place 7: Courtney Lackey Wilson

Mansfield school bonds

For the proposition

Northwest school bonds

For the proposition

Tarrant County College board

District 3: Diane Patrick

Tarrant Water District board

(Three seats)

James Hill, Mary Kelleher and Jack L. Stevens

