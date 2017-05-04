Dallas, Collin schools outshine Tarrant’s

There is good news for Fort Worth and Tarrant County in new school ratings by the nonprofit Children at Risk — but not enough, notably for western suburbs.
Johnson Elementary in Southlake and Tanglewood Elementary in Fort Worth are two of the top five “A+”-rated elementary schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Keller and Westlake Academy are among the top 10 “A+”-rated high schools.
But Dallas’ magnet high schools and Collin County middle and elementary schools dominate the ratings.
Fort Worth’s Academy of Biomedical Sciences earned an “A+,” and Nash Elementary in Fort Worth (“A-”) made a separate rating of “Gold Ribbon” schools showing high performance while serving low-income children. Liberty Elementary (“A”) in rural northwest Tarrant County and a different Liberty Elementary (“A”) in White Settlement also made the “Gold Ribbon” list.
Not a single Tarrant County middle or high school earned a “Gold Ribbon.”
Overall, eight comprehensive high schools in Northeast Tarrant County or Mansfield ranked better than any urban or suburban high school in the western half of the county, with Saginaw (“B+”) the next best.
Most suburban high schools in western Tarrant County ranked “C” or “D,” in the bottom third of Dallas-Fort Worth area schools.
Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner has announced a $4.5 million plan to overhaul five low-rated elementary schools into “leadership academies” with extra pay to attract better teachers.
Fort Worth is taking steps to improve. More Tarrant County school districts should follow.
